E-Paper | April 11, 2025

Jail officials keep Imran just out of PTI’s reach

Ikram Junaidi Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 08:20am

ISLAMABAD: For the second time this week, the PTI leadership was barred from meeting its party fou­nder, Imran Khan, by Adiala jail authorities — in spite of a high court order, which had allowed party leaders to meet the former prime minister two days a week.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a decision to bar the family of the PTI founder from meeting him had led to minor clashes outside the jail, forcing police to disperse the PTI supporters.

PTI leader Omar Ayub also wrote a letter to the jail superintendent, urging him to implement the decision of the Islamabad High Court.

In his letter, the PTI opposition leader said the list of the persons who wanted to meet Mr Khan was provided to the jail staff, but they refused to receive the letter.

Speaking to media persons, Omar Ayub said that it was nothing but contempt of court. He said court ord­ers were also handed to the jail staff, but they allegedly refused to receive them.

Those who planned to meet Mr Khan on Thur­sday included Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Raja Nasir Abbas and Punjab opposition leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan outreach
Updated 11 Apr, 2025

Balochistan outreach

Terrorists must be dealt with firmly, but engaging in political activity cannot be equated with terrorism.
PSL season
11 Apr, 2025

PSL season

THE build-up to the 10th season of the Pakistan Super League, cricket’s most lucrative product in the country, has...
Student woes
11 Apr, 2025

Student woes

BRIGHT young Pakistanis face an uncertain future in the US. The Trump administration, not content with merely...
Mineral wealth
Updated 10 Apr, 2025

Mineral wealth

The Baloch unrest is partly the result of the belief that the province’s resources are being used for the rest of the country rather than for Balochistan’s economic development.
Senate shortfalls
10 Apr, 2025

Senate shortfalls

THE latest Citizens’ Report by Pildat on the performance of the Senate of Pakistan is a sobering account of...
Crypto coup
10 Apr, 2025

Crypto coup

IT is quite the coup. One of the most recognisable names in the global cryptocurrency market has been roped in by ...