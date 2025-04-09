E-Paper | April 09, 2025

Over 1,000 Pakistani doctors obtain US residency in one year: PMDC

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 09:33am

ISLAMABAD: Around 1,061 Pakistani doctors — the highest ever in a single year — have obtained residency positions in the United States (US), Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) President Professor Rizwan Taj revealed on Tuesday.

Notable institutions, from where the maximum number of doctors have achieved residency positions include King Edward Medical University, Allama Iqbal Medical College, Dow Medical College, Shifa College of Medicine, Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) and Khyber Medical University.

Mr Taj claimed that the “impressive performance of the doctors exemplified the standards set by the PMDC in overseeing medical education in the country and its strong curricula and training programmes”.

He reiterated the commitment to develop academic excellence among doctors and described this initiative as the start of a transformative journey aimed at further improvements, the statement said.

“With a rigorous system of checks and balances, the PMDC has played a crucial role in guiding Pakistani medical and dental colleges to establish robust curricula and comprehensive training programmes,” Dr Taj said.

He also said that the residency application process in the US was highly competitive and candidates have to demonstrate exceptional academic performance, pass the rigorous United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) and navigate a demanding application process that includes interviews and the submission of comprehensive documentation.

Only the most dedicated and resilient candidates thrive in the challenging selection, the statement read. Professor Taj further added that the success will further improve the PMDC’s vision of mounting excellence in medical education in preparing future healthcare professionals to meet global standards.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Following through
Updated 09 Apr, 2025

Following through

Reconciliation, development, and deradicalisation initiatives cannot remain dormant words in a policy document.
Robe rebellion
09 Apr, 2025

Robe rebellion

THE unrest within the Islamabad High Court shows no sign of abating, and it is perhaps just as well that the ...
Fearing birth
09 Apr, 2025

Fearing birth

AMID dramatic aid cuts, the WHO has sounded the alarm about the dangers to Pakistan’s mothers and newborns, asking...
Meltdown
08 Apr, 2025

Meltdown

A full-blown trade war is upon us as the era of the rules-based, multilateral trading order is nearly over.
Settling differences
Updated 08 Apr, 2025

Settling differences

Unless there is a broad agreement on the path forward, the country will remain trapped in a cycle of recurring instability.
Glacial ingenuity
08 Apr, 2025

Glacial ingenuity

NECESSITY is indeed the mother of invention, as witnessed in Gilgit-Baltistan. In these areas, where climate change...