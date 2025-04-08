E-Paper | April 08, 2025

French MPs slam ‘endemic’ abuse in entertainment sector

AFP Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 09:05pm
Gerard Depardieu faces charges of abuse that allegedly occurred during a 2021 film shoot. — AFP
French MPs have criticised “endemic” abuse in the entertainment sector after a months-long inquiry into sexual violence that saw stars and other actors reveal instances of bullying and assault.

The inquiry, led by feminist Greens MP Sandrine Rousseau, was spurred by allegations from Judith Godreche, who accused two French directors — Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon — of abusing her when she was a teenager. Both deny the charges.

In a final damning report, seen by AFP ahead of its release on Wednesday, the inquiry accused the entertainment sector of being a “talent grinding machine” and made 86 recommendations to better protect actors and children on set.

“Moral, sexist, and sexual violence in the cultural sector is systemic, endemic, and persistent,” read a conclusion from Rousseau, who has overseen six months of hearings that saw testimony from 350 people in the film, theatre and TV sectors.

The report comes following the sexual assault trial last month of screen legend Gerard Depardieu, who is the highest-profile figure to face criminal accusations following the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out against violence.

#MeToo was publicly resisted by some in the French entertainment sector when it first emerged in 2017, including actress Catherine Deneuve, who saw it as a puritan American import that encouraged unsubstantiated allegations to be aired.

Depardieu, who faces accusations from around a dozen women, was backed by 60 film and art figures in a 2023 petition, while President Emmanuel Macron has called him a “towering actor” who “makes France proud”.

The report questions the prevalent view in France that law-breaking behaviour by top cultural figures can be excused in the name of art.

“The ‘cultural exception’, but at what price?” the report asks.

“In our country, there’s a cult of talent and creative genius,” Erwan Balanant, a centrist MP on the commission, told AFP.

Saying ‘no’

Some of France’s biggest stars agreed to testify to the parliamentary inquiry including Juliette Binoche, Jean Dujardin and Pierre Niney, but usually behind closed doors and sometimes on condition that their remarks were not made public.

Some of the strongest remarks came from Godreche, 53, who railed against the “impunity” in the film industry and the “inaction” of its leading lights.

“There’s not a single person from my past with an established role in the cinema world — and therefore, in positions of power … who has written to me since I spoke out,” said the actress who appeared in “The Spanish Apartment”, “The Man in the Iron Mask”, or “Potiche”, which featured Depardieu.

Fellow actress Sara Forestier described in November how she had repeatedly said “no” to directors who wanted to sleep with her and who threatened to take roles away if she refused.

“Until the day I said ‘no’ one too many times — and I paid the price for it,” she added, recounting how she had to leave a shoot in 2017 after allegedly being slapped by an actor, who was later identified as Nicolas Duvauchelle.

Jean Dujardin, an Oscar winner in 2012 for his turn in “The Artist”, conceded that some male actors might have failed to denounce abuse in the past, but that attitudes were changing.

“We don’t see everything – and perhaps we don’t want to see,” Dujardin, 52, said, according to a transcript published last month.

He added that “we no longer say what we used to say 10 or 15 years ago, and we won’t say the same things in 10 years either… I feel that sexist reactions and clumsy remarks are gradually disappearing”.

