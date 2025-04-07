E-Paper | April 07, 2025

Binance founder Zhao appointed as strategic adviser to Pakistan Crypto Council

Tahir Sherani Published April 7, 2025 Updated April 7, 2025 09:43pm
Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. — Reuters
Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. — Reuters

Binance’s billionaire founder Changpeng Zhao on Monday was appointed as a strategic adviser to the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), a press release issued by the Finance Division said.

The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) was officially launched last month to “regulate and integrate blockchain technology and digital assets” into the country’s financial landscape.

On February 25, following a meeting between Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and a foreign delegation, the finance ministry announced it was considering “establishing a National Crypto Council” to adopt emerging digital currencies in line with global trends. In March, the government appointed]3 entrepreneur Bilal Bin Saqib as the chief adviser to the finance minister on the council.

According to a press release issued today, the “groundbreaking move” of appointing Zhao as a strategic adviser was poised to reshape the global crypto landscape.

The announcement was made today during Zhao’s meeting with the PCC, chaired by Aurangzeb, bringing together key government stakeholders.

It said that Zhao held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

“This is a landmark moment for Pakistan,” said Aurangzeb. “We are sending a clear message to the world: Pakistan is open for innovation. With Zhao onboard, we are accelerating our vision to make Pakistan a regional powerhouse for Web3, digital finance, and blockchain-driven growth.

PCC CEO Saqib said Pakistan was “opening its doors to the future of finance”.

“And who better to guide us on this journey than Zhao — a pioneer who built the world’s largest crypto exchange and changed the way billions think about financial freedom,” Saqib said.

The press release said that as an official strategic adviser to the council, Zhao would provide guidance on regulation, infrastructure, education, and adoption.

It said that he would work closely with the government and the private sector to create a compliant, inclusive, and globally competitive crypto ecosystem.

“Pakistan is a country of 240 million people, over 60 per cent of whom are under the age of 30. The potential here is limitless,” Zhao was quoted as saying in the press release.

Zhao’s appointment signalled a bold new era, where the country joined the ranks of Singapore, Dubai, and Switzerland as a progressive, Web3-ready nation, the press release said.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Going dry
Updated 07 Apr, 2025

Going dry

Authorities should refrain from undertaking any water scheme that infringes on rights of any federating unit to avoid more controversies.
Afghan return
07 Apr, 2025

Afghan return

AS expected, the government of Pakistan is moving ahead with its plan to forcibly repatriate Afghan Citizenship Card...
Hurting women
07 Apr, 2025

Hurting women

MONTH after month, the figures of crimes against women in the country indicate that our society is close to...
Not cricket
Updated 06 Apr, 2025

Not cricket

It is high time that the PCB sets things right; even if it demands a complete overhaul of the system.
Balochistan deadlock
Updated 06 Apr, 2025

Balochistan deadlock

Akhtar Mengal’s demands to release women activists should seriously be considered.
Escalating brutality
Updated 06 Apr, 2025

Escalating brutality

The world’s patience is running out. Israel must be held accountable under international law for war crimes.