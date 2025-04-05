E-Paper | April 05, 2025

Cybercrime agency, FIA get new heads

Malik Asad Published April 5, 2025 Updated April 5, 2025 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: The federal on Friday notified two significant appointments in critical law enforcement agencies — the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and newly-established National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Riffat Mukhtar, a grade-21 police officer and current inspector general of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) department, has been transferred and appointed as director general of the FIA.

The appointment, made under the Federal Inves­tigation Agency Act, 1974 and the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is effective immediately, the notification said.

Mr Mukhtar brings a wealth of experience to the FIA, which is responsible for investigating federal crimes, including terrorism, corruption, and human trafficking.

His leadership is anticipated to enhance the agency’s operational efficiency.

He has previously served as an as additional secretary in the interior ministry and has also remained the inspector general of Sindh.

He was appointed to NH&MP in December last year, replacing former motorway police chief Salman Chaudhry.

Additionally, Waqar­ud­din Syed, a grade-20 police officer, has been appointed the director general (DG) of the NCCIA. Currently serving in the FIA, his transfer and posting came under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (as amended in 2025) and the Civil Servants Act, 1973.

This appointment is also effective immediately.

The NCCIA, operating under the Interior Divi­sion, has a key role in combating cybercrime in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2025

