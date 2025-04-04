E-Paper | April 04, 2025

China hits back at Trump tariffs with own taxes, export curbs

Reuters Published April 4, 2025 Updated April 4, 2025 04:52pm

China on Friday announced a slew of countermeasures against tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, including additional tariffs of 34 per cent on all US goods and curbs on export of some rare earths, deepening an escalating trade war.

China’s finance ministry said the additional tariffs would be imposed from April 10.

Trump on Wednesday announced that China would be hit with a 34pc tariff, on top of the 20pc he imposed earlier this year, bringing the total new levies to 54pc.

Agriculture trade took another hit as Chinese customs imposed an immediate suspension on imports of sorghums from grain exporter C&D (USA) Inc, as well as poultry and bonemeal from three US firms.

Beijing also announced controls on exports of medium and heavy rare-earths, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium to the US, effective April 4.

The statement called the US’ reciprocal tariffs one-sided “bullying,” adding that they violate international trade rules and harm China’s rights and interests, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The purpose of the Chinese government’s implementation of export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law is to better safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfil international obligations such as non-proliferation,” the commerce ministry said in a statement.

It also added 16 US entities to its export control list, which prohibits the export of dual-use items to affected firms.

Another 11 US firms were added to the “unreliable entities” list, which allows Beijing to take punitive action against foreign entities. The targeted firms includes Skydio Inx and BRINC Drones over arms sales to democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

The commerce ministry said the targeted companies seriously “undermined” China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests and would be prohibited from new investments, import and export activities in China.

It also launched an anti-dumping probe into imports of certain medical CT tubes from the US and India, and a wider industry competitiveness investigation into imports of medical CT tubes.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Additional input from Anadolu Agency

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
US Trade War, Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More than words
Updated 04 Apr, 2025

More than words

Holistic development can only work when there is organic and credible political activity in the province.
Poor publicity
04 Apr, 2025

Poor publicity

FORTUNE does not seem to be favouring the PTI — at least not yet. With the party’s founder confined from public...
Party pooper
04 Apr, 2025

Party pooper

INDIA’s role of a spoilsport is tiresome. From pulling books from shelves, such as Wendy Doniger’s The Hindus: ...
Canal unrest
Updated 03 Apr, 2025

Canal unrest

With rising water scarcity in Indus system, it is crucial to move towards a consensus-driven policymaking process.
Iran-US tension
03 Apr, 2025

Iran-US tension

THE Trump administration’s threats aimed at Iran do not bode well for global peace, and unless Washington changes...
Flights to history
03 Apr, 2025

Flights to history

MOHENJODARO could have been the forgotten gold we desperately need. Instead, this 5,000-year-old well of antiquity ...