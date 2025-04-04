E-Paper | April 04, 2025

‘Cheaper electricity to revive economy’: business community

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published April 4, 2025 Updated April 4, 2025 09:32am

KARACHI: Businessmen have welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to reduce the power tariff, saying that it will “release financial pressure on consumers struggling with their electricity bills”.

M. Abdul Aleem, Secretary General of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), said “this is a good move despite rigid IMF conditionalities and limited fiscal space available to the government”.

But, he added, this move alone would not stimulate the large-scale manufacturing (LSM) sector. More policy decisions are needed to kickstart business activities.

“Nevertheless we compliment the PM and his team for the decision,” Abdul Aleem said.

Ehsan Malik, the CEO of Pakistan Business Council (PBC), said “any reduction in power rates is welcome, especially since it comes after the steep tariffs on imports announced by US President Donald Trump”.

But, Mr Malik added, the power rates were still higher than neighbouring countries.

Zubair Motiwala, Chairman of the Businessmen Group (BMG), and Jawed Bilwani, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), termed the prime minister’s initiative a “historic intervention” and a bold step towards providing much-needed relief to millions of households and thousands of businesses.

They noted that this tariff reduction would not only ease the financial burden on consumers, but also revitalise the industrial sector, ultimately contributing to a more competitive business environment in the country.

Zubair Motiwala highlighted the particular significance of this tariff reduction for Karachi’s industrial sector, which has long been weighed down by soaring electricity prices.

Jawed Bilwani said the government should continue working closely with the business community to monitor energy prices.

He expressed hopes that this initiative would be the first in a series of reforms aimed at strengthening the nation’s industrial base and stimulating economic activities.

“The leadership of BMG and KCCI looks forward to continued dialogue with the government to ensure that such pro-business and pro-growth measures are sustained and expanded to advance economic prosperity.”

Junaid Naqi, who heads the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), called the cut in power tariff a positive step for industrial growth. “The decision will help enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness in the global market.”

Mr Naqi urged the government to ensure long-term stability in electricity rates to facilitate strategic industrial planning and restore investor confidence.

More cuts feasible

Hamid A. Zahur, Chairman of the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), said there was still room to further reduce the electricity tariff and gas prices in order to get as close as possible to the regional average of nine cents per KWh, or Rs 25 per unit, for export-based industries.

Mian Zahid Hussain, President of the All Karachi Industrial Alliance, said low power tariff would reduce the cost of production, especially for textile mills and other industrial units, making local products competitive in the international market.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The day of the tariffs

The day of the tariffs

Khurram Husain
Watching the Trump tariffs roll in while our own prime minister congratulated himself, his team and the power of prayer for being able to pass through a power tariff cut inspired zero confidence.

Opinion

Editorial

More than words
Updated 04 Apr, 2025

More than words

Holistic development can only work when there is organic and credible political activity in the province.
Poor publicity
04 Apr, 2025

Poor publicity

FORTUNE does not seem to be favouring the PTI — at least not yet. With the party’s founder confined from public...
Party pooper
04 Apr, 2025

Party pooper

INDIA’s role of a spoilsport is tiresome. From pulling books from shelves, such as Wendy Doniger’s The Hindus: ...
Canal unrest
Updated 03 Apr, 2025

Canal unrest

With rising water scarcity in Indus system, it is crucial to move towards a consensus-driven policymaking process.
Iran-US tension
03 Apr, 2025

Iran-US tension

THE Trump administration’s threats aimed at Iran do not bode well for global peace, and unless Washington changes...
Flights to history
03 Apr, 2025

Flights to history

MOHENJODARO could have been the forgotten gold we desperately need. Instead, this 5,000-year-old well of antiquity ...