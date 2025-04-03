E-Paper | April 03, 2025

Migrant shipwrecks kill 7 in Greece, 9 in Turkiye

AFP Published April 3, 2025 Updated April 3, 2025 07:14pm
A Greek coastguard vessel and helicopter perform a search and rescue operation, after a migrant boat sank off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece on April 3. — Reuters
Two migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday claimed the lives of 16 people, with seven killed when a vessel capsized off the coast of Greece and nine others in a shipwreck off the coast of neighbouring Turkiye.

Seven people, including two children, died and 23 others were rescued on Thursday when an inflatable boat carrying migrants capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, the coast guard said.

The coast guard initially said four bodies had been discovered in the Aegean Sea but after a search by patrol boats, three others were found, a spokeswoman told AFP.

The boat was carrying about 30 people and capsized in mild weather a short distance from the coast of neighbouring Turkiye.

“Their boat took on water and started to sink,” the spokeswoman said, adding that searches for any other survivors were ongoing.

Among the dead were four women, a boy and a girl, the coast guard said. No details have been released about the three others, including their country of origin.

Greece’s location in the far southeast of Europe in the eastern Mediterranean Sea makes its islands a common passage for undocumented migrants from Asia and the Middle East trying to reach western Europe.

Meanwhile, nine migrants died and another 25 were rescued after their boat started sinking off the western coast of Turkiye, officials said.

The incident took place on Thursday morning off the coast of the Ayvacik district, the local governor’s office and the coast guard said.

“As a result of search and rescue efforts, nine bodies were found and 25 migrants were rescued,” the governor’s office said in a statement, adding that the search was ongoing to find one missing migrant.

Their nationalities were not immediately known.

Deaths are commonplace during the perilous crossing. The UN said nearly 2,500 people were reported to have died last year.

Last month, Greek maritime police said one migrant died and 18 others were rescued after a smuggler abandoned them as they tried to cross from Turkiye.

According to the UN refugee agency, nearly 9,000 people have entered Greece since the start of the year, most of them by sea. There were over 54,000 entries in 2024, according to the agency’s figures.

Greece’s conservative government has hardened the country’s stance on migration.

“If you want to enter Greece illegally and are not entitled to asylum, we will do whatever we can to send you back where you came from,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in parliament on Wednesday.

“Smugglers and NGOs cooperating with them will not determine who enters our country,” he said.

