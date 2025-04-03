E-Paper | April 03, 2025

President to miss Bhutto anniversary after Covid diagnosis

Imran Ayub Published April 3, 2025 Updated April 3, 2025 08:17am

KARACHI: After contracting Covid-19, Pre­sident Asif Ali Zardari will miss the rally to mark the 46th death anniversary of PPP founder and ex-prime minister Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on April 4 (tomorrow).

This would have marked his first public appearance after the Cholistan canals controversy deepened, as the Sindh chief minister last week declared “to go to any lengths” to stop the project, officials and PPP leaders said on Wednesday.

Party sources said President Zardari spent a busy day (Monday) in his hometown Nawabshah, where he offered Eid pra­yers and met many people. On Tuesday morning, they said, he started feeling unwell and doctors were contacted immediately.

“By afternoon, he was moved to Karachi’s Dr Ziauddin Hospital, where he underwent multiple tests and medical examinations,” said a senior PPP leader. “And by the evening, his family and the party ranks were informally informed about the nature of his ailment and the required treatment.”

On Wednesday, Dr Asim Hussain, a close aide to President Zardari, officially confirmed that the president had tested positive for Covid-19, adding that his health condition was steadily improving.

“A dedicated team of medical experts was closely monitoring his condition, which was steadily improving. Due to the nature of the illness, the president had been advised to remain in isolation,” a statement issued by the President House Press Wing quoted Dr Hussain as saying.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed good wishes for his early and complete recovery. The premier also appealed to the nation to pray for president’s health.

It was the second time President Zardari was diagnosed with coronavirus since 2022. He tested positive for Covid-19 in July 2022 despite being fully vaccinated. This time, however, his illness was particularly impactful, as it coincided with a highly anticipated show of strength by the PPP, where he was set to deliver keynote address.

“Since he’s in isolation, he won’t be able to attend the rally [in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh] where he was scheduled to address,” said Waqar Mehdi, PPP’s Sindh chapter secretary general.

“He will be definitely missed, but his health is a priority over everything else. The good thing is that his condition is stable, and he is expected to fully recover and hopefully be discharged from the hospital within a few days.”

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025

Sakib Sherani
Instead of ‘hard state’ turning even harder, citizens deserve a state that goes soft on them in delivering democratic and development aspirations.

Editorial

Updated 03 Apr, 2025

With rising water scarcity in Indus system, it is crucial to move towards a consensus-driven policymaking process.
03 Apr, 2025

THE Trump administration's threats aimed at Iran do not bode well for global peace, and unless Washington changes...
03 Apr, 2025

MOHENJODARO could have been the forgotten gold we desperately need. Instead, this 5,000-year-old well of antiquity ...
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Updated 01 Apr, 2025

Such judgements, and others directly impacting women's rights should be given more airtime in media.
Updated 02 Apr, 2025

If it's committed to peace in Balochistan, the state must draw a line between militancy and legitimate protest.