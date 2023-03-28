Zardari recovering after surgery in Dubai

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has undergone eye surgery in the United Arab Emirates and is recuperating at his Dubai residence, sources in the Pakistan Peoples Party said on Monday.

Mr Zardari’s family, including his son Foreign Minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and sister Faryal Talpur, also reached Dubai, they added.

His close aide Dr Asim Hussain, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and MPA Suhail Anwar Siyal are also in Dubai.

“It was a scheduled procedure,” said a senior party leader while referring to the surgery. He said that the former president was not even required to spend a full day at the hospital as the surgery was performed in a daycare unit and he was allowed to go home afterwards.

