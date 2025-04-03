Reporters Without Borders calls for dismissal of cases against Indian journalist

KARACHI: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for the dismissal of unfounded charges against Indian journalist Dilwar Hussain Mozumder.

According to a press release issued by the RSF on Wednesday, Mr Mozumder has been hit with a wave of reprisals after trying to interview the director of a bank linked to the Assam chief minister about alleged fraud.

Although he was released on bail on March 29, the reporter is still being prosecuted on several charges, including trespassing and attempted theft of documents.

Mr Mozumder is deputy secretary general of the Gauhati Press Club and works for a news website Cross Currents.

He was arrested while covering a protest against alleged embezzlement and illegal recruitment at the Assam Co-operative Apex Bank on March 25. The bank is run by influential politicians, including a member of parliament and the chief minister of Assam, who are members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr Mozumder asked for an interview with the bank’s CEO, Dambaru Saikia, who invited the reporter to his office. As he was leaving the bank, the journalist received a call from the Panbazar police station asking him to come in. Once at the police station, he was taken into custody and officially arrested later that evening, accused of having made offensive remarks about a security guard by mentioning his caste.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2025