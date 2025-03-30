Khairpur journalist booked under Peca over report against SSP on social media

SUKKUR: Khairpur police have booked a journalist under different sections of Peca law for publishing a news story in a local Urdu daily accusing Khairpur SSP of corruption and sharing his story on social media.

SSP Touheed Rahman Memon told Dawn on Saturday that Abdul Khaliq Chohan, who went by his short name A.K. Chohan, had leveled baseless allegations against him. If the reporter had any evidence to prove his accusations he should produce them, he said.

He said the reporter had launched the defamation campaign against him for some time and now even his high-ups, colleagues and subordinate officials, wherever he had been posted, had started asking him about these allegations and suspecting his honesty and integrity.

He said that police would interrogate the reporter if they felt the need, detain him and demand evidence of his baseless allegations. “I challenge A.K. Chohan to prove his allegations if he has any evidence against me,” said the SSP.

Mr Chohan confirmed registration of FIR against him and said that police had charged him under Peca law.

He shared the report he had published in the local Urdu newspaper Hamara Samaj which detailed purported instances of the SSP’s corruption and the reasons behind growing lawlessness in Khairpur district.

The FIR was lodged on behalf of state by SHO Aqbal Ahmed Noon at Shaheed Murtaza Mubrani police station against Mr Chohan under section 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and sections 506, 500 and 504 PPC.

The FIR stated that ASI Maqsood Ahmed Abro, head constables Abdul Rehman Narejo and Rahim Dino Siyal were patrolling the area when they arrived at Maryam Top they noticed on social media that the accused, A.K Chohan, a resident of Pir Jo Goth, had shared his Facebook posts, which used unethical, insulting and accusatory words against police, issued threats, and attempted to spread chaos in general public.

