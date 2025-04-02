India to host West Indies and South Africa in cricket home season

India will host the West Indies for two Tests in October followed by a series across formats against South Africa, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.
The West Indies Test tour to India begins on October 2 with the opener at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.
Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens will host the second Test from October 10-14.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the upcoming international home season “promises thrilling encounters” as they announced the schedule in a release.
South Africa will play two Tests in India starting November 14 in New Delhi. The second match will be in Guwahati — the venue to host its first-ever Test — starting November 22.
The two teams will then clash in three one-day internationals and five T20 matches across different venues in India.
Schedule
West Indies tour of India
- Oct 2-6 1st Test Ahmedabad
- Oct 10-14 2nd Test Kolkata
South Africa tour of India
Nov 14-18 1st Test New Delhi
Nov 22-26 2nd Test Guwahati
Nov 30 1st ODI Ranchi
Dec 3 2nd ODI Raipur
Dec 6 3rd ODI Visakhapatnam
Dec 9 1st T20I Cuttack
Dec 11 2nd T20I New Chandigarh
Dec 14 3rd T20I Dharamsala
Dec 17 4th T20I Lucknow
Dec 19 5th T20I Ahmedabad