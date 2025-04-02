E-Paper | April 02, 2025

India to host West Indies and South Africa in cricket home season

AFP Published April 2, 2025 Updated April 2, 2025 08:04pm

India will host the West Indies for two Tests in October followed by a series across formats against South Africa, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.

In March, India mounted a successful chase of a doable 252-run target against New Zealand to win the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

The West Indies Test tour to India begins on October 2 with the opener at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens will host the second Test from October 10-14.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the upcoming international home season “promises thrilling encounters” as they announced the schedule in a release.

South Africa will play two Tests in India starting November 14 in New Delhi. The second match will be in Guwahati — the venue to host its first-ever Test — starting November 22.

The two teams will then clash in three one-day internationals and five T20 matches across different venues in India.

Schedule

West Indies tour of India

  • Oct 2-6 1st Test Ahmedabad
  • Oct 10-14 2nd Test Kolkata

South Africa tour of India

  • Nov 14-18 1st Test New Delhi

  • Nov 22-26 2nd Test Guwahati

  • Nov 30 1st ODI Ranchi

  • Dec 3 2nd ODI Raipur

  • Dec 6 3rd ODI Visakhapatnam

  • Dec 9 1st T20I Cuttack

  • Dec 11 2nd T20I New Chandigarh

  • Dec 14 3rd T20I Dharamsala

  • Dec 17 4th T20I Lucknow

  • Dec 19 5th T20I Ahmedabad

Cricket

