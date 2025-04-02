India to host West Indies and South Africa in cricket home season

India will host the West Indies for two Tests in October followed by a series across formats against South Africa, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.

In March, India mounted a successful chase of a doable 252-run target against New Zealand to win the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

The West Indies Test tour to India begins on October 2 with the opener at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens will host the second Test from October 10-14.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the upcoming international home season “promises thrilling encounters” as they announced the schedule in a release.

South Africa will play two Tests in India starting November 14 in New Delhi. The second match will be in Guwahati — the venue to host its first-ever Test — starting November 22.

The two teams will then clash in three one-day internationals and five T20 matches across different venues in India.

Schedule

West Indies tour of India

Oct 2-6 1st Test Ahmedabad

Oct 10-14 2nd Test Kolkata

South Africa tour of India