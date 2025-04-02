E-Paper | April 02, 2025

PPP’s Sharjeel Inam refutes reports of President Zardari being shifted to Dubai for medical treatment

Dawn.com Published April 2, 2025 Updated April 2, 2025 01:35pm
President Asif Ali Zardari, along with his party members, offers Eidul Fitr prayers in Nawabshah on March 31, 2025. — PID
Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said President Asif Ali Zardari’s health was improving and refuted reports of him being shifted to Dubai for medical treatment.

The clarification comes after media outlets, quoting sources, had reported yesterday that President Zardari had been hospitalised in Karachi after being brought over from Nawabshah, where he had offered Eidul Fitr prayers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also contacted the president to enquire about his health and wish him a speedy recovery.

“The reports about President Asif Ali Zardari being shifted to Dubai for treatment is inaccurate,” Memon wrote on X in the wee hours of Wednesday, sharing a collage of sources-based media reports.

The minister, a key leader of Zardari’s PPP, said the president’s health was “improving and Inshallah (God-willingly), he will be fine very soon”.

PPP Senator Sehar Kamran, in a post on X, also wished the president “good health and a swift recovery”.

“May Allah Almighty grant him a long, happy, and fulfilling life. President Zardari is an icon of national unity, his resilience continues to inspire us all,” she wrote.

When reached out for a comment, a source close to the party had told Dawn.com that he was “undergoing some tests and would be discharged soon”.

A statement from the office of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said he called the president’s physician Dr Asim Hussain and asked about Zardari’s health while expressing his well wishes.

At 69 years of age, President Zardari has had multiple health issues in recent years.

The president had fractured his foot while deboarding an airplane in October 2024. Following the fall, he was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. After a check-up, the doctor placed his foot in a cast.

In March 2023, he underwent an eye surgery in the United Arab Emirates.

He tested positive for Covid-19 in July 2022 but only experienced “mild symptoms”, according to his son and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Later that year, he was admitted to Karachi’s Dr Ziauddin Hospital for one week for treatment of a chest infection. Amid rumours of ill health, his personal physician and close aide Dr Asim had confirmed that he was “in good health”.

A year prior to that, Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi due to “exertion and exhaustion” caused by his frequent travelling.

