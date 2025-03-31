Utility Stores to introduce own ghee brand

MULTAN: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is going to introduce its own ghee brand for citizens on cheaper rates as compared to local market for which tendering process has been completed.

In a statement, USC Zonal Manager Shahzad Khan said on Sunday that applications had been sought from ghee mills/firms and tenders would be opened on April 4 at USC head office for the procurement of 65,000 metric tonne vanaspati and 32,500 metric tonne cooking oil.

The ghee and cooking oil would be provided across the country as per demand, he said.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025