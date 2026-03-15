E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Cop martyred in Landi Kotal

Dawn Report Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 09:27am
The image shows policemen in Peshawar. — AFP/file
The image shows policemen in Peshawar. — AFP/file
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KHYBER/DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A policeman was martyred in a shooting in the Landi Kotal area of Khyber district late on Friday evening, while a peace committee office came under a drone strike in Tank city during the night.

Police sources said constable Maaz Khan was on his way back home to the Ashkhel area in Landi Kotal tehsil when he was targeted by assailants.

The deceased was posted at the Hamza Baba mausoleum and had earlier served in the intelligence wing of the local police.

No individual or organisation claimed responsibility for the incident.

Family sources said they had no personal enmity with anyone. They added that the deceased had dropped his mother at the house of a relative and was returning home when he was attacked and killed on the spot.

Drone strike targets peace committee office in Tank

His funeral prayers were offered late on Friday night at the Police Centre in Shah Kas, Jamrud. It

was attended by DPO Waqar Ahmad, other police and administration officials, and the deceased’s family members.

Drone attack

A loud explosion followed by intense gunfire was reported in Tank city late on Friday night, causing panic among residents, though no casualties were reported.

According to police sources, the blast occurred when a drone allegedly targeted the office of a local peace committee in the city. Soon after the explosion, heavy gunfire was also heard in the area.

Officials said no loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident.

Security forces and police personnel rushed to the site soon after the blast, cordoned off the area, and began collecting evidence.

Residents said the powerful explosion was heard across several parts of the city, prompting fear and confusion among the public.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the nature of the attack and those responsible.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

Pakistan

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