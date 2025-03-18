E-Paper | March 18, 2025

Ruet-i-Hilal Committee to meet for Shawwal moon sighting on March 30

APP Published March 18, 2025 Updated March 18, 2025 07:13pm

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, along with zonal committees, will convene on March 30 (Sunday evening) to sight the moon of Shawwal, marking the potential end of the holy month of Ramazan.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony where religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders will participate in the deliberations to verify moon sighting reports from across the country.

The announcement of the moon sighting will determine the date for Eidul Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

Ramazan began in Pakistan on March 2 after the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee met on February 28 and said the Ramazan moon had not been sighted in the country.

Last month, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) had forecasted that the holy month of Ramazan would begin on March 2, while Eidul Fitr would be observed on the 31st of the month.

