3 terrorists killed as Punjab Police repel attack on DG Khan checkpoint

The Punjab Police on early Saturday morning were able to repel a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Dera Ghazi Khan, killing three terrorists and injuring “a large number” of them, the force said in a statement.

Police forces across Pakistan have fallen prey to numerous attacks by terrorists and criminals.

According to social media posts by the Punjab police today, 20-25 terrorists attacked the Lakhani checkpoint in DG Khan, which lies along the border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“[Police personnel] defended the check post with courage and bravery … all personnel were safe,” one of the posts read. “Under the supervision of Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan, police teams led by District Police Officer Syed Ali took immediate action.”

The police said that one terrorist was killed during the attack while “several” were injured, later adding that two others were eliminated during a search operation launched in the area.

“[The] Punjab Police, CTD [and] other agencies cordoned off the area this morning and conducted a search operation,” the police said in a Facebook post. “During the search operation, the other two terrorists were found from different places, traces of blood were also found at different places on the escape routes.

“The terrorists fled after leaving their shoes and other belongings behind in a vigorous counter-attack,” the post added.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar was quoted as saying that the provincial police were “a wall of lead against the enemies of national security and kharji [outcast] terrorists”.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the Punjab police for their response to the attack in a press release, highlighting that they repelled the attack in a “highly professional manner”.

“We pay tribute to the police team for foiling the attack by the terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij,” Naqvi was quoted as saying, using the term designating members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

“The Punjab police responded to the attack in an extremely professional manner, delivering a decisive blow to the terrorists and defeating their nefarious designs,” he added. “We take pride in the brave and professional personnel of the Punjab police.”

Earlier this month, Punjab police, along with the Counter-Terrorism Department and Rangers, thwarted two attacks by terrorists in the border areas of DG Khan.

The terrorists were forced to retreat and flee into the mountains after an intense exchange of fire with law enforcement agencies.

The operation was launched after intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the border area of Murha. Police said that the terrorists, armed with heavy weapons, attacked police teams but were met with a strong and timely response.

In a separate incident, another group of terrorists launched a surprise attack on the Lakhani border checkpoint in the vicinity of the Wahowa police station.