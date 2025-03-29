Trump’s congenial Iftar a pleasant surprise for Muslims

WASHINGTON: At a White House Iftar dinner on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump highlighted his administration’s dedication to peace in the Middle East, reinforcing the importance of the Abraham Accords.

He pointed out the lack of progress made under the previous administration, saying, “Biden did nothing to fill them out. Nothing happened, despite the importance of the Abraham Accords. But I have a feeling it will fill out quickly—people are talking already about it. Long ago, it should have been done.”

Trump also took the opportunity to thank the Muslim community in Michigan for its support during the 2024 election and pledged to continue backing the community throughout his presidency.

“The Muslim community was there for us in November — and while I’m president, I’m going to be there for you,” he remarked. His speech marked a notable shift from earlier rhetoric, with Trump expressing affection and support for Muslims, a change from his controversial comments in 2016.

Trump praised two mayors from metro Detroit — Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib and Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi — for their contributions to his victory in Michigan. Both mayors, who endorsed Trump, were selected as ambassadors to Kuwait and Tunisia, pending Senate confirmation.

“I want to extend a very special thanks to the hundreds of thousands of Muslim Americans who supported us in record numbers in the 2024 presidential election,” Trump said, adding that his campaign efforts in Michigan, especially among Muslim voters, were instrumental in securing his victory.

During his remarks, Trump also addressed concerns within the Muslim community about social issues such as transgender ideology. “We’re stopping schools from indoctrinating children with transgender ideology, something which people of this room are not happy about,” Trump said, referencing ongoing backlash in areas like Dearborn and Hamtramck.

Trump reflected on his personal interactions with Muslims during his campaign in Michigan, recalling conversations with imams and community leaders about their desire for peace. “All we want is peace,” Trump quoted them, highlighting their shared values of peace and love for humanity.

The dinner, which was streamed live on Facebook and X, celebrated the spirit of Ramadan and emphasized unity across the Abrahamic faiths—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Trump concluded by saying, “We’re all looking for peace for the entire world,” echoing his ongoing commitment to global peace initiatives.

The president also recognised the presence of Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, adding that “her leadership is instrumental in building a better future for the region.”

Saudi Arabia is expected to play a key role in Trump’s effort to revive the Abrahamic accord and arrange a new peace deal between Arabs and Israel.

He also noted Pakistan’s presence at the dinner, represented by Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh.

The iftar dinner came as a pleasant surprise to many American Muslims, who had been living in fear of an anticipated travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries and the recent arrest and intended deportation of students who had participated in anti-Israeli protests last year.

