Even opposition can be given mandate for talks to end terror: Balochistan govt

In the wake of rising insurgency across Balochistan, the government on Friday emphasised that the option of dialogue — through which terrorism in the province can be addressed — has always been offered, even allowing the opposition members to participate in the process.

Balochistan faces a spate of attacks targeting the police and security forces, and in some cases, civilians hailing from Punjab.

A press conference by the Balochistan government was held in Quetta today by spokesperson Shahid Rind and provincial ministers Mir Shoaib Nosherwani and Zahoor Ahmed Buledi.

Nosherwani acknowledged the recent “wave of terrorism” in Balochistan, saying: “These are unconventional incidents, so they must be dealt with in an unconventional manner through a new strategy.

“Intelligence input, consensus from the people, and public support is important,” Nosherwani added.

Nosherwani admitted that concerns about Balochistan are frequently brought up at various forums, particularly about “bad governors” and corruption, which fuels terrorism.

“We understand that this is a big issue but it is not something new; this has been ongoing for decades,” he said, adding that the government is determined to improve the situation, move towards “good” governance, and put an end to corruption.

He said that in the previous budget, the government has made efforts to directly provide relief to the people of Balochistan, but as soon as the respite begins, terrorist attacks rise again.

“No government want to solve issues through violence or war or operations; any government would want to resolve things without any harm.

“The Balochistan chief minister from day one has always extended his invitation for dialogue. Those who have a mandate, those who talk about the grievances of Balochistan, all doors are open for them. Please come and have dialogue,” he said.

Balochistan government spokesperson Rind followed up on this point as he spoke at the press conference, saying the government’s policies are clear on terrorist activities.

“The chief minister has made the offer for dialogue several times on the assembly floor, that even if a member of the opposition has initiative for dialogue, he is willing to give that after which the negotiations will begin.”

He noted that in the previous year three sessions were held in the Balochistan Assembly to address terrorism — one of the sessions being in-camera — and “everyone was taken on board for the first time”.

“We need to differentiate between who is a terrorist and who is not, and the current government is clear on this matter,” Rind said. “On the topics of anti-terrorism and counter insurgency, the government has complete clarity.”

He further said: “Elected representatives and even those who are not elected have always been invited for dialogue.

“Even in the National Security Committee meeting and prior to that, [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif extended the offer for dialogue to all political leadership. The chief minister extended the invitation to everyone in the provincial assembly.

“Now, if a political party boycotts the meeting, we have no other option to bring them in for dialogue,” he added.

Rind was alluding to PTI skipping a meeting last week of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) after its requested meeting with jailed party founder Imran Khan failed to materialise.

Rind continued: “The government is clear that if a person is killed for their identity, being Punjabi or some other nationality, or even security forces personnel, that is the murder of a citizen and the government will take all steps to address it.”

Prior to Rind and Nosherwani speaking at the press conference, Buledi said that the government will use all its resources to restore peace in Balochistan.

“Dr Mehrullah Tareen, the only professional oncologist in the province, was killed yesterday.

Terrorists don’t have any ethnicity or religion; they only want to spread anarchy in Pakistan, halt the progress in Balochistan and make CPEC [China-Pakistan Economic Corridor] unsuccessful.“

Friday’s press conference came as 17 people in Balochistan were killed in and 21 injured in a 24-hour period.

The security situation in Balochistan has deteriorated over the last few months, with militants frequently attacking police and armed forces personnel.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in particular, has adopted new tactics to cause higher casualties and directly target security forces.