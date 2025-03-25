Domestic women cricketers could earn less than minimum wage this season

KARACHI: The base payment for women dome­stic cricketers announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this month is even less than the minimum wage set for unskilled workers in the country.

Earlier in March, the PCB had announced women’s domestic contracts for 90 players for the season 2024-25 — including 18 U-19, 62 emerging category and 10 capped players.

“It is the second consecutive iteration of the women’s domestic contracts after the first ever such contracts were conferred upon 79 players in the year 2023-24,” a PCB press release stated.

“In addition to the domestic contracts, the emerging and U-19 players will also receive a match fee, daily allowance, and a share in prize money.”

Although the monthly retainer amount has not been publicly disclosed, Dawn has learnt that the amount is below the minimum wage set for unskilled labourers at Rs37,000 for this fiscal year.

There has also been no increase in the match fees which remain the same as last year despite the inflation that has occurred over the previous 12 months.

“The contracts have been offered to the players across the country based on their potential and performances displayed in the domestic events. The contracts are set to run between July 2024 and June 2025,” the PCB had said while announcing the contracts.

Last week, the PCB dismissed claims about its financial instability, asserting that it is on track to make an estimated profit of Rs3 billion from hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Advisor to the PCB chairman Amir Mir had further reinforced the PCB’s strong financial standing, highlighting a record profit of Rs10 billion in the last fiscal year (2023-24).

In the same week, the PCB also withdrew its decision to slash match fees for men cricketers participating in the National T20 Cup, which is taking place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

The PCB had earlier reduced match fees from Rs 40,000 to Rs10,000 without any official announcement, drawing discontent from domestic cricketers. However, on Thursday, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi intervened, rejecting the decision and directing the board’s domestic cricket department to reassess the matter.

While the PCB has yet to officially disclose the revised amount, sources indicate it has been set at Rs 30,000 per match — Rs 10,000 less than last year.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2025