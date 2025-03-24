One dead, another injured in firing outside Islamabad district court: police

One person was killed and another suffered injuries on Monday when gunshots were fired outside an Islamabad district court, police officials said.

“Police officials are at the scene. One person has died and one was injured in the shooting,” said a post on X by the Islamabad Police at 1:04pm.

“According to initial investigations, the incident occurred due to personal enmity. Further investigation into the incident is underway,” the police said.

“Police teams are conducting search operations to arrest the accused,” the police added.