E-Paper | March 24, 2025

One dead, another injured in firing outside Islamabad district court: police

Dawn.com Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 03:00pm

One person was killed and another suffered injuries on Monday when gunshots were fired outside an Islamabad district court, police officials said.

“Police officials are at the scene. One person has died and one was injured in the shooting,” said a post on X by the Islamabad Police at 1:04pm.

“According to initial investigations, the incident occurred due to personal enmity. Further investigation into the incident is underway,” the police said.

“Police teams are conducting search operations to arrest the accused,” the police added.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate action
Updated 24 Mar, 2025

Climate action

Waiting for outside help to arrive will only aggravate our climate challenges and not mitigate them.
TB burden
24 Mar, 2025

TB burden

AS the world observes World Tuberculosis Day, we confront the sombre fact that despite being both preventable and...
Unsafe passages
24 Mar, 2025

Unsafe passages

WRETCHED social conditions add an extra layer of cruelty to ordinary lives. The UN’s migration agency says that...
Judicial disputes
Updated 23 Mar, 2025

Judicial disputes

Public perceptions of the institution’s independence and neutrality have taken a hit due to bitter, public spats between senior judges.
Biased proposal
23 Mar, 2025

Biased proposal

PAKISTAN’S tax system is extortionist, unpredictable and unsupportive of investment and economic growth. It...
JFK files
23 Mar, 2025

JFK files

THE latest cache of declassified documents from what are known as the ‘Kennedy files’ have not really impressed...