E-Paper | March 24, 2025

Bangladesh ex-captain Tamim Iqbal in hospital after heart attack

AFP Published March 24, 2025 Updated March 24, 2025 01:21pm

Former Bangladesh one-day cricket captain Tamim Iqbal was taken to hospital on Monday after suffering a heart attack on the field during a domestic match.

Tamim, 36, was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in a match of the 50-over Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League.

He participated in the toss but later complained of chest pain and after initial treatment on the field he was transported to a nearby hospital.

“He suffered a heart attack. What I know so far is that his heart started to function better,” Debashis Chowdhury, a medical officer of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told AFP.

Tariqul Islam, a team official, told AFP that Tamim was being treated at a hospital in Savar on Dhaka’s outskirts and urged the Bangladeshi public to pray for his quick recovery.

The BCB called off its scheduled board meeting for the day following Tamim’s sudden illness, with several board members heading to the hospital to visit him.

Tamim represented Bangladesh in 391 matches across formats between 2007 and 2023.

He has more than 15,000 international runs under his belt and is the only Bangladeshi batsman to score centuries in all three international formats.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate action
Updated 24 Mar, 2025

Climate action

Waiting for outside help to arrive will only aggravate our climate challenges and not mitigate them.
TB burden
24 Mar, 2025

TB burden

AS the world observes World Tuberculosis Day, we confront the sombre fact that despite being both preventable and...
Unsafe passages
24 Mar, 2025

Unsafe passages

WRETCHED social conditions add an extra layer of cruelty to ordinary lives. The UN’s migration agency says that...
Judicial disputes
Updated 23 Mar, 2025

Judicial disputes

Public perceptions of the institution’s independence and neutrality have taken a hit due to bitter, public spats between senior judges.
Biased proposal
23 Mar, 2025

Biased proposal

PAKISTAN’S tax system is extortionist, unpredictable and unsupportive of investment and economic growth. It...
JFK files
23 Mar, 2025

JFK files

THE latest cache of declassified documents from what are known as the ‘Kennedy files’ have not really impressed...