E-Paper | January 11, 2025

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim retires from international cricket

Published January 11, 2025 Updated January 11, 2025 02:00pm
This photo shows Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal. — BCB/File
This photo shows Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal. — BCB/File

Former Bangladesh one-day captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from international cricket, saying he did not wish to be a distraction for the team ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Tamim made his international debut in a 2007 One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe in Harare. He played 243 ODIs, 70 tests and 78 T20 internationals (T20Is).

Tamim previously retired from international cricket a few months before the 50-overs World Cup in India in 2023, but reversed that decision in a day. He then missed out on the World Cup due to a back injury.

The 35-year-old scored over 15,000 runs across all formats and hit 25 centuries — the most by any Bangladesh batter. He last played for Bangladesh in their 2-0 ODI series defeat at home against New Zealand in September 2023.

“I have been away from international cricket for a long time. That distance will remain. My chapter in international cricket is over,” he wrote in a post on social media.

“I have been thinking about this for a long time. Now that a big event like the Champions Trophy is coming up, I do not want to be the focus of anyone’s attention, which could lead to the team losing their focus.”

The Champions Trophy will take place in Pakistan from February 19-March 9. Bangladesh are in Group A, alongside hosts and defending champions Pakistan, New Zealand and India.

“Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto sincerely asked me to return to the team (for the Champions Trophy),” Tamim added.

“There were discussions with the selection committee too. I am grateful to them for still considering me in the team. However, I have listened to my own heart.”

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan outreach
Updated 11 Jan, 2025

Afghan outreach

Islamabad should stress stronger counterterrorism measures, yet also engage the Taliban high command in Kandahar as well as politicians in Kabul.
Fragile recovery
11 Jan, 2025

Fragile recovery

STATE Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed appears to be quite optimistic over recent economic gains. That is not unusual;...
Destination Europe
11 Jan, 2025

Destination Europe

THE country’s aviation authorities can rest a little easy. After a four-year banishment from European skies,...
E-governance
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

E-governance

Wishing for a viable e-governance system seems like a pipe dream when stable internet connectivity is not guaranteed.
Khuzdar rampage
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

Khuzdar rampage

Authorities must explain how terrorists were able to commandeer the area for eight hours.
Beyond wheelchairs
10 Jan, 2025

Beyond wheelchairs

THE KP government’s Rs370m assistance programme for persons with disabilities is a positive step, not only in ...