BNP-M plans moot on Balochistan conundrum

QUETTA: The BNP-Mengal will hold a ‘Balochistan Conference’ at the provincial level soon after Eidul Fitr and observe ‘three black days’ to protest against the recent police crackdown and arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee’s leaders.

This was announced by BNP-Mengal leaders Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, Agha Hassan Baloch, former governor Abdul Wali Kakar, Shafqat Langove and Sana Baloch at a joint presser on Sunday.

It may be recalled that BYC leaders and supporters, including chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch, were taken into custody over the past 48 hours after a police crackdown on their sit-in camp set up to protest against previous arrests, enforced disappearances, etc. Some casualties were also reported during the unrest.

The BNP-M leaders emphasised that the deteriorating situation in Balochistan, actions of “illegitimate” assemblies and rulers, and ongoing issues such as blocked roads, killings, closure of educational institutions, human rights violations, and plundering of Balochistan’s resources had created a new history of suffering in the province.

In light of these circumstances, the Balochistan National Party has decided to bring together all political parties, student organisations, traders, landowners, religious scholars, journalists, and human rights activists to make decisions and confront the challenges posed by the situation.

Leaders say three ‘black days’ to be observed

They condemned the alleged killings and the arrest of BYC leaders and ordinary citizens, including Dr Mahrang, as well as firing on peaceful protesters and use of tear gas in Quetta.

They demanded an immediate release of innocent individuals and the registration of an FIR against the officers who gave the orders for firing and shelling.

They stated that for the past few days, Quetta and the rest of Balochistan had been witnessing “scenes of catastrophe”.

They claimed that the shocking discovery of unidentified bodies in Quetta’s gra­v­eyards in the wake of the recent Jaffar Express siege had filled citizens and families of the missing persons with fear.

They asserted that peaceful protests, the abduction of bodies and the assault on the BYC’s peaceful sit-in — which led to the killing of five innocent citizens, use of tear gas, and firing on the BYC leaders along with the arrests — had exposed the true face of the so-called system.

The BNP-M representatives condemned the alleged human rights violations, including house searches, violation of privacy, closure of educational institutions, harassment and profiling of Baloch students across the country, inclusion of Baloch intellectuals, professors, doctors, students and political activists in the Fourth Schedule as well as the restrictions placed on their freedom of thought and movement.

Meeting with NP chief

Meanwhile, a BNP-M delegation met National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch and invited him to the proposed conference.

The leaders of both parties expressed serious concern over the situation through which Balochistan is passing and assailed the government’s use of force as a continuation of negative policies.

It was emphasised that everyone had the right to peaceful and democratic protests. However, in the past two days, peaceful protests in the Sariab area were disrupted by violence, resulting in the loss of young lives, they noted.

The meeting decided that both parties would evolve a joint strategy to address the pressing problems of Balochistan.

