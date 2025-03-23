Pro-Trump senator visits Beijing amid trade war

BEIJING: US Senator Steve Daines on Saturday met China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng, who “firmly” criticised Washington’s economic policy while appealing for dialogue in talks with the staunch supporter of Republican President Donald Trump.

He, responsible for economic matters, adopted a warm and welcoming tone in greeting the 62-year-old lawmaker and his wife, underlining the two countries can become “friends” despite trade tensions.

The visit by Daines, who will meet Premier Li Qiang on Sunday, is seen as a way to ease strained relations during a burgeoning trade war launched by Trump. Daines said while in Beijing he would raise trade and the smuggling of fentanyl — a drug which has ravaged the US — with raw materials sourced from China. The lawmaker, who represents the state of Montana and worked for years in China, was praised by He for his knowledge of the country.

“China firmly opposes the politicisation, weaponisation and instrumentalisation of economic and trade issues, and is willing to engage in candid dialogue with the United States on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefits,” said the vice premier, according to state news agency Xinhua.

“China and the United States have many common interests and broad space for cooperation,” he added. “The two sides can become partners and friends to achieve mutual success and common prosperity for the benefit of both countries and the world.”

Daines said his arrival in Beijing came “at a time when we have important issues to discuss between our two countries”. “I’ve always believed in having constructive dialogue and that has been the nature of all my visits to China over the course of many years,” he said.

Since retaking office in January, Trump has unleashed a barrage of tariffs on major US trading partners, including China, Canada and Mexico, citing trade imbalances and their failure to stop illegal immigration and flows of deadly fentanyl. Beijing has announced retaliatory measures, imposing levies of 10 and 15 percent on several US farm products, including soybeans, pork and chicken.

“The Senator voiced President Trump’s ongoing call for China to stop the flow of fentanyl precursors from China and expressed hope that further high level talks between the United States and China will take place in the near future,” the US embassy in China wrote on X.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2025