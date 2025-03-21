CM Murad cracks whip on municipalities digging up Karachi roads

KARACHI: Perturbed by the constant digging up of newly constructed roads by utility agencies and other bodies in the city, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday stripped the town municipal corporations of their powers to grant road-cutting permissions within their respective jurisdiction.

In a bid to centralise the process, the CM decided that all permission to dig up roads to lay any line would now be granted by the Karachi mayor and city commissioner.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the CM House to review governance challenges in the metropolis.

“CM Shah noted that road-cutting in three districts of the city has created difficulties for residents, especially since many of these roads were newly constructed.

“He was informed that local towns had issued road-cutting permissions within their areas. As a result, the CM decided that road-cutting permissions would now be granted exclusively by the mayor and commissioner of Karachi,” said a statement issued after the meeting.

Mayor, commissioner’s assent must for undertaking any uplift, repair work; Murad announces portal for citizens’ complaints

The CM directed the local government department to issue an executive order to ensure that no KMC or town officer could independently grant road-cutting permission.

He also directed the chief secretary to streamline road-cutting operations to minimise disruptions.

However, it is not clear as whether towns continue to get road-cutting charges or not.

The meeting, which was attended by Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mahdi and other officials, discussed other critical issues such as drainage, illegal encroachments, sanitation, security and traffic management.

The CM reiterated his commitment to addressing Karachi’s challenges through efficient governance, rigorous monitoring and enhanced coordination between the city administration and local government departments.

‘Karachi Issues Portal’

During the discussion, the CM pointed out various issues, such as overflowing gutters, sanitation problems, debris on main roads, and other factors disrupting traffic flow and harming the administration’s reputation.

He directed the Karachi commissioner to enhance the monitoring of civic issues. “All assistant commissioners will conduct citywide inspections to address drainage overflows, sanitation problems, and illegal parking,” he ordered.

He announced that a dedicated ‘Karachi Issues Portal’ would be established at CM House, where all deputy and assistant commissioners must upload reports on drainage, encroachments, and cleanliness.

Improved security ordered

With Eid approaching, the CM emphasised that people would begin visiting markets for shopping.

He instructed the chief secretary to enhance police patrolling for improved security and to make special arrangements to facilitate citizens during Eid shopping.

He also directed the KMC and traffic police to improve street lighting, traffic management and security in key commercial areas.

He also asked Mayor Wahab to beautify four major markets and their surrounding areas, ensuring the provision of seating areas in the city by the end of the financial year. “Next year, we can beautify more markets and public places to make them invite visitors,” he said.

The meeting noted that the a water pipeline installation in Lyari was still in progress. The CM directed the LG minister to expedite the process and resolve all issued through the planning and development department.

The CM issued clear instructions for removing soft encroachments after Eid to ensure that public spaces remain accessible.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2025