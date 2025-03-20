E-Paper | March 20, 2025

Toy trouble: Vietnam pulls dolls over South China Sea map

AFP Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 05:40am
A VIEW of a Chinese-made baby doll at a vendor’s home in Hanoi. The doll’s marking on its cheek is believed to resemble China’s nine-dash line in South China Sea.—AFP
A VIEW of a Chinese-made baby doll at a vendor’s home in Hanoi. The doll’s marking on its cheek is believed to resemble China’s nine-dash line in South China Sea.—AFP

HANOI: Seething international tensions over the South China Sea have struck an unlikely victim in Vietnam: popular children’s dolls pulled from shops over a facial mark supposedly resembling Beijing’s claims in the flashpoint waterway.

Small and fluffy, with large eyes and rabbit ears, Chinese-made “Baby Three dolls” became a must-have among Vietn­amese kids and Generation Z earlier this year and had been flying off shelves across the country.

That was until an online backlash began over the “Town rabbit V2” model of the doll — and a marking on its cheek that was said to resemble China’s “nine-dash line”. Beijing has long used the line to justify its claims over most of the resource-rich South China Sea, often to the displeasure of Vietnam, which also claims parts of the waterway.

In response to the online outcry, the industry and trade ministry ordered an inspection of toys supposedly displaying the nine-dash line, which it warned were “affecting national security and territorial sovereignty”.

Vendors in Hanoi said that most of the offending dolls had been pulled from shelves, but their once-booming business has been shattered, with sales of all models vastly down.

Le said she used to regularly sell 100 Baby Three dolls a day for up to $20

each, but her sales had dwindled to almost nothing, with just a few now flogged at reduced rates.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Predatory taxation

Predatory taxation

Sakib Sherani
Without fundamental rethink and reset, Pakistan’s catastrophic tax regime will drive the country's already shrinking formal sector towards extinction.

Editorial

Victim complex
Updated 20 Mar, 2025

Victim complex

If New Delhi is sincere about bringing peace to South Asia, let it agree to an unconditional dialogue with Islamabad about all irritants.
LSM decline
20 Mar, 2025

LSM decline

THE slump in large-scale manufacturing amidst the adjustments the economy is forced to make in order to stay afloat...
Education interrupted
20 Mar, 2025

Education interrupted

THE sudden closure of major universities in Balochistan, ostensibly due to ‘security concerns’, marks another...
Genocide resumes
Updated 19 Mar, 2025

Genocide resumes

It appears that Palestinian people will again be left defenceless in the face of merciless brutality.
Strength in unity
19 Mar, 2025

Strength in unity

WILL it count as an opportunity lost? Given the sharp escalation in militant violence in recent weeks, some had ...
NFC weightage
19 Mar, 2025

NFC weightage

THE NFC Award has long been in need of an overhaul. The government’s proposal to bring down the weightage of...