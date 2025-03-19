Plan to use drones for trains’ security in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Minis­ter for Rail­ways Hanif Abbasi announ­ced on Tuesday that drone surveillance will be launched for all train operations in Balochistan, while CCTV cameras are also bei­­ng installed at railway stations and other sensitive locations in the province and other parts of the country to ensure more security.

Presiding over a meeting, the minister annou­nced that Jaffar Ex­­press will resume its operati­ons soon as its track has now been fully restored. The train service was suspended after the railway track was blown up in a recent attack.

The minister asked authorities of Pakistan Railways to adopt latest safety technologies and impr­o­­ve emergency preparedness to guarantee a secure travel enviro­nment for passengers at all times.

Safety and security of passengers must always be the highest priority in railway operations, Mr Abbasi emphasised.

The minister said there is the need for upgrading the railway infrastructure, particularly focusing on modernising tracks, stations, and rolling stock to ensure smooth and fast services, adding that introduction of more modern and comfortable trains will encourage passengers to make PR their preferred choice for travel.

The meeting, convened to review the current operations of Pakistan Railways, address ongoing challenges, and make strategy for future impro­vements, was attended by all stakeholders.

During the meeting, the minister took detailed notes on operational aspects of the PR, including train scheduling, passenger services, tech­­nical operations, and safety protocols.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining a smooth and efficient operational flow to ensure timely arrival and departure of trains, and called for a collective effort from all stakeholders to ensure that trains are punctual and services meet the highest standards of efficiency.

Mr Abbasi highlighted the importance of an efficient customer service, urging all stakeholders to maintain a high level of professionalism, courtesy, and he­­lpfulness when interacting with passengers.

He called for better communication between railway staff and passengers to ensure that travellers are informed about train timings, delays and any service interruptions well in advance.

He also spoke about the economic potential of Pa­­kistan Rai­l­ways, and as­­ked officials of PR’s commercial wing to exp­lore new revenue streams thr­ough partnerships with the private sector, impr­oved freight services, and the development of tourism-based services.

He pointed out that Pakistan Railways, with its vast network and rich heritage, could serve as a catalyst for economic growth and social development.

