Action against eight bottled water brands in Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 16, 2025 Updated March 16, 2025 12:07pm

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed eight bottled water brand plants for being contaminated with dangerous levels of chemicals and bacteria unfit for human health.

This crackdown comes in the wake of water sample tests conducted by the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).

The findingssaybottled water, often perceived as a safe alternative in a country plagued by water contamination, has itself become a health hazard.

Test results compared against the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority benchmarks revealed alarming levels of arsenic, microbiological and chemical contaminants, making these brands unfit for human consumption.

The PFA sealed SS Water and Pak Acqua RO Mineral Water in Sahiwal, Premium Safa Purified Water, Orwell, Natural Pure Life, and Life Inn Water Plant in Multan, Sky Rain in Faisalabad, and Iced Well in Sialkot.

PFA Director General Asim Javed said these plants will remain closed until they meet stringent corrective measures, including verified improvements in water quality, mandatory medical tests for workers, and documented filter replacements.

According to the PCRWR report, some of the contaminated brands contained dangerously high levels of sodium, arsenic, and potassium, while others were infested with harmful bacteria.

The potential health consequences range from gastrointestinal infections such as cholera to kidney disease, high blood pressure, nervous system disorders, and even cancer.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2025

