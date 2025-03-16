$235m dredging project launched

LAHORE: Karachi Gateway Terminal Ltd (KGTL) is driving a dredging initiative at Karachi Port’s East Wharf to deepen the channel and berths to a depth of 15.5 metres for handling larger vessels of up to 350 metres in length and cargo carrying capacity of over 13,000 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units).

According to a KGTL spokesman, the ambitious dredging project represents a significant step forward in enhancing Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure, boosting economic growth, and improving global connectivity.

“The project involves a total investment of $285 million across both container and bulk terminals to reinforce Karachi Port’s position as a competitive maritime hub in South Asia,” he said while talking to Dawn on Saturday.

KGTL, a UAE-based joint venture company between AD Ports Group and Kaheel Terminals, secured a concession agreement to develop, operate and manage five container terminal berths at Karachi Port’s East Wharf in June 2023.

It has already made an upfront payment of $100m to KPT to gain control of the terminal.

KGTML can accommodate vessels up to 60,000 tonnes. However, with plans for a comprehensive dredging initiative, the terminal will soon be capable of handling larger ships of up to 120,000 tonnes.

This expansion is expected to significantly reduce freight costs by leveraging economies of scale for trade.

“Beyond dredging, a series of strategic infrastructure expansions are set to revolutionise bulk handling at the only clean bulk general terminal, a state-of-the-art facility, adhering to international standards and enhancing the efficiency of trade flows to cut operational costs and increase Pakistan’s competitiveness on the global stage,” the spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2025