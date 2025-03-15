E-Paper | March 15, 2025

US expels South African ambassador, saying he ‘hates’ Trump

AFP Published March 15, 2025 Updated March 15, 2025 05:51pm
A combination photo of former South African Ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. — Anadolu/AFP/File
A combination photo of former South African Ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. — Anadolu/AFP/File

The United States is expelling South Africa’s ambassador to Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, accusing the envoy of hating the country and President Donald Trump.

“South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country,” Rubio posted on X.

Ebrahim Rasool is “a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates POTUS”, he said, referring to Trump by his White House X account handle. “We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered persona non grata.”

The expulsion of the ambassador — a very rare move by the United States — is the latest development in rising tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

Trump in February froze US aid to South Africa, citing a law in the country that he alleges allows land to be seized from white farmers.

Last week, Trump further fuelled tensions, saying South Africa’s farmers were welcome to settle in the United States after repeating his accusations that the government was “confiscating” land from white people.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “Any farmer [with family] from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to citizenship.”

One of Trump’s closest allies is South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, who has accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of having “openly racist ownership laws”.

Land ownership is a contentious issue in South Africa, with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid and the government under pressure to implement reforms.

During a G20 event in South Africa last month, Ramaphosa said he had a “wonderful” call with Trump soon after the US leader took office in January. But relations later “seemed to go a little bit off the rails”, he said.

In his X post, Rubio linked to an article from the conservative news outlet Breitbart, which addressed Rasool’s remarks via livestream to a foreign policy seminar on Friday.

“He said that white supremacism was motivating Trump’s ‘disrespect’ for the ‘current hegemonic order’ of the world,” Breitbart reported, adding that Rasool noted that Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ movement “was a white supremacist response to growing demographic diversity in the United States”.

Rasool, an anti-apartheid campaigner in his youth, has expressed anger toward the Israeli government for its military campaign in Gaza. In February, in an interview with news site Zeteo, he said what South Africans experienced during apartheid rule “is on steroids in Palestine”.

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Revised solar policy
Updated 15 Mar, 2025

Revised solar policy

Criticism policy revisions misplaced as these will increase payback periods for consumers with oversized solar systems.
Toxic prejudice
15 Mar, 2025

Toxic prejudice

WITH far-right movements on the march across the world, it is no surprise that anti-Muslim bias is witnessing high...
Children in jails
15 Mar, 2025

Children in jails

PAKISTAN’S children in prison have often been treated like adult criminals. The Sindh government’s programme to...
Cohesive response
Updated 14 Mar, 2025

Cohesive response

Solely militarised response has failed to deliver, counterterrorism efforts must be complemented by political outreach in Balochistan.
Agriculture tax
14 Mar, 2025

Agriculture tax

THE changes in the provincial agriculture income tax laws aimed at aligning their rates with the federal corporate...
Closing the gap
14 Mar, 2025

Closing the gap

PAKISTAN continues to struggle with gender inequality in its labour market. A new report by the ILO shows just how...