Terror suspect held, another injured on Lahore’s Barki Road

LAHORE: The security forces arrested a ‘possible’ suicide bomber and injured another after crossfire on Barki Road on Friday night.

Identified as Hafiz Shams, the arrested suspect was stated to be a member of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and a resident of Balochistan.

They were planning a suicide attack

A senior police official said his accomplice, who got injured in the firing, fled the scene taking advantage of the darkness. He added that the CTD had raided a location on the Barki Road on the basis of the intelligence reports that some anti-social elements were planning a big terror attack in the city.

Following the information, the CTD and the other law enforcement agencies raided the premises. The suspects opened fire on the security forces that returned the fire, leading to an intense gun battle between the two sides. During the exchange of fire, one of the suspects got injured and fled the scene.

The forces managed to enter the premises where they arrested the terror suspect.

A spokesperson for the CTD confirmed that the CTD arrested a TTP member. The authorities recovered a suicide vest and explosive material from the suspect. He said the CTD teams cordoned off the surrounding areas of Barki and launched a search operation.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2025