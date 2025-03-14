E-Paper | March 14, 2025

4 suspects involved in Lahore Underpass shooting incident arrested: police

Wasim Riaz | Imran Gabol Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 09:33pm

Lahore Police on Friday arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the Dharampura Underpass shooting incident, a video of which went viral a day ago.

In the widely circulated video, condemned by many, armed guards of a private security company were seen escorting a luxury vehicle, blatantly violating laws and openly displaying weapons. They fired at a car rider at the underpass, assaulted him, and fled the scene, leaving behind a vehicle and some weapons.

According to the clip, traffic slowed down at the underpass when the security guards exchanged heated arguments with a car rider on the road.

In a statement issued by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran — who took notice of the incident and formed a special team — he said, “Four suspects were arrested for the incident at the Dharampura Underpass.”

The remaining suspects involved in the incident will also be arrested soon, DIG Operations Kamran said, adding that action was initiated against the security company providing the guard.

The suspect violently attacked a citizen named Imran and spread fear and panic by firing in public, the DIG said.

“No one is above the law; whoever takes the law into his own hands will go to jail,” he said.

