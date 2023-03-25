Police, private guards of VIPs harassing citizens on roads: SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday remarked that police and private guards deputed on security duties had been harassing people on roads.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro asked the inspector general of police to look into such incidents.

The bench also granted one-week time to the provincial home department to inform it under what rules/law special commandos of police were assigned to escort ruling Pakistan Peoples Party leaders.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh petitioned the SHC seeking direction from the provincial authorities and police to provide him with proper security.

Earlier, the SHC had directed the home secretary to inform it under what scheme of law special commandos of police were assigned to escort PPP leaders as VIPs.

At the outset of the hearing on Friday, the authorities concerned sought more time to file a reply.

During the hearing, Justice Kalhoro remarked that wealthy persons were hiring private guards for their security and they were harassing the public and families travelling on the roads.

He further said that the policemen nearing their retirement were deputed for the security of judges, while special commodes were deployed to protect the ministers and police officers.

Earlier, the IGP-Sindh in a report stated that four policemen had been provided to the opposition leader. However, the counsel for Mr Sheikh contended that the petitioner was entitled for strong security as his life was under threat.

Citing provincial authorities and police as respondents, the petitioner sought police deployment for his security on the ground that other political leaders belonging to the ruling PPP were also availing the same protection provided by the home department as well as the IGP.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2023