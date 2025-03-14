Civil, military leaders must put their heads together: PM

• Chairs high-level security moot in Quetta; terms peace in KP, Balochistan essential to stability across the country

• Premier blames release of Taliban fighters for surge in terrorism; slams propaganda against armed forces

• Vows to equip security forces with tools needed for terror fight, bring Balochistan at par with other provinces

QUETTA: A day after security forces ended the hostage crisis which led to the deaths of almost two dozen people in Balochistan’s Bolan region, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for national unity to eradicate terrorism from all parts of the country.

PM Shehbaz, who visited Quetta along with members of his cabinet to attend a high-level security moot at the CM’s Secretariat, told a press conference that 339 passengers were rescued, while 33 terrorists were killed in the rescue operation.

He said there was a need for Pakistan’s entire political leadership to sit with the military leadership to discuss the challenges that the country was facing.

“One challenge, in my view, is that there should have been complete unity on this, but unfortunately, there is a gap.” He emphasised the need to achieve consensus and vowed to provide security forces with the resources needed to fight terrorism.

“National unity and solidarity are needed more than ever. We will continue our politics, but on the crucial issue of saving the country from terrorism, we must stand as one,” he said. The premier said he would call a meeting for consultations to decide the next course of action.

Speaking about the Bolan attack, the prime minister said that while they had managed to save the lives of citizens in the recent incident, the nation could ill-afford a similar event again.

“For that, we must all play our role,” he said, referring to federal and provincial authorities. The prime minister asserted that the entire country could not prosper and develop if Balochistan’s pace of development did not catch up with other provinces.

(CLOCKWISE from top left): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir inquire after soldiers injured during the operation to rescue Jaffar Express hostages; passengers who were freed from captivity board a bus in Mach; and, relatives of those killed in the incident mourn during a funeral in Quetta, on Thursday.—White Star / AFP / Reuters

“Peace can’t be established in Pakistan until terrorism is completely eliminated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.”

The prime minister questioned why terrorism had raised its head again in the subsequent years, and said the release of thousands of Taliban fighters from jails had caused the surge.

The prime minister said the army personnel were sacrificing their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to save the people of Pakistan from this scourge, and regretted the language used by some elements within the country against the armed forces and Pakistan.

Poisoned propaganda against the armed forces was not acceptable and tolerable, he warned.

PM Shehbaz also underlined the need to raise a new force equipped with modern weapons and equipment in Balochistan and said he was ready to provide all necessary resources to counter the menace of terrorism.

“Let there be no doubt that any attempt to destabilise our homeland through such treachery will be met with the full and unyielding might of our state. It is not merely a battle against [one] militant outfit but a war against an ideology of lawlessness and despair.”

Later, the PM and army chief Gen Asim Munir visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, where they met the injured victims and affected families.

Shehbaz-Bugti meeting

In a meeting with the prime minister, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that attacks on unarmed travellers, women, children, and labourers was unacceptable as per Balochistan’s traditions.

He said that the path terrorists were taking in this conflict was strongly condemned by the Baloch political leadership and the nation.

He also stressed that associating such acts of terrorism with the Baloch identity is wrong.

The CM stated that terrorists aimed to disrupt peace and order in Balochistan, but they cannot hold even an inch of land for more than three to four hours anywhere in the province.

He added that terrorists attempt to create fear and panic by recording videos within a short period to spread terror. However, the government and security agencies are taking effective measures to counter this temporary impression, he added.

With input from APP / Saleem Shahid in Quetta

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2025