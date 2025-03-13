Shocking ambush

THE chilling ambush of the Jaffar Express on Tuesday by terrorists is a rude wake-up call, reminding us of the state’s shrinking writ in Balochistan.

Late Wednesday evening, the military confirmed the counterterrorism operation was over. But the fact that BLA terrorists were able to waylay and hijack the train carrying hundreds of passengers, as well as security men, in a desolate region is terrifying. Passengers have recounted distressing accounts about how they survived the traumatic experience. This is not the first time this particular train has been singled out; the suicide bombing last year at Quetta railway station also targeted the Jaffar Express. The fact is that in Balochistan freedom of movement has been greatly curtailed, with militants able to hijack trains and block highways.

The time for platitudes is over. Balochistan needs a solid security plan to ensure its people can live in peace, and carry on with their lives without the fear of violence. Up till now, the state has failed to do its duty on these counts. While there have been CT operations carried out in the province, resulting in the martyrdom of security men, no long-term stability has been achieved through these actions.

This means that the state must review its strategy. For one, there can be no more no-go areas and ungoverned spaces where militants run fiefdoms. The state must exercise its writ over the entire province. Secondly, the military has confirmed that the terrorists who attacked the Jaffar Express were in contact with “supporters and masterminds” in Afghanistan. Pakistan must forcefully take this matter up at the diplomatic level with the Afghan Taliban regime, while other hostile states must also be warned not to indulge in misadventures. There can be no compromise on internal security. The sophistication of the attack indicates that the separatists likely had support from experienced external players.

Beyond kinetic actions, there must be sincere efforts to address the root causes of Balochistan’s misery that are exploited by separatists. These include enforced disappearances, the province’s appalling socioeconomic indicators, and curbs on political activity. While no cause can justify atrocities that target civilians, many voices — including this paper’s — have been raising these issues for years. But those who make and execute policies in this country are not listening.

Security and the rule of law are essential. Lasting peace in Balochistan, however, can only come when there is good governance, the province’s people have a share in its mineral wealth and other resources, and the genuine representatives of the inhabitants are allowed to take the democratic process forward. The Jaffar Express assault shows that time may be running out before the separatist insurgency spreads further. The rulers must act now to save Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2025