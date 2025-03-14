E-Paper | March 14, 2025

Moazzam, Muneeb clinch gold medals at Special Olympics

Agencies Published March 14, 2025 Updated March 14, 2025 06:55am
This combination photo shows Pakistani Special Olympics athletes Moazzam Iqbal (L) and Muneeb Ur Rehman (R). — DawnNews TV
TURIN: Pakistan’s special athletes made a historic splash at the Special Olympics World Winter Games clinching two gold medals in cross-country skiing and snowshoeing events.

Muneeb Ur Rehman led the charge, winning Pakistan’s first gold medal in the men’s 50-meter cross-country skiing event. Moazzam Iqbal followed suit, securing another gold medal in the 800m snowshoeing race.

Rovina Qurban added to Pakistan’s medal tally, claiming the silver medal in the women’s 50-meter cross-country skiing event.

Muneeb, who hails from Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was overjoyed with his victory.

“This is my first time participating in the World Winter Games, and I’ve been preparing for this moment for seven years,” he said, crediting his coaches Shumaila Iram and Mohammad Saleem for their dedicated training.

Muneeb expressed his ambition to win more medals for Pakistan in upcoming international events.

In the snowshoeing 200-meter race, Pakistan’s Sab­oor Ahmed and Ali Raza won bronze medals, lea­ding a dominant performance by the national team.

The event featured athletes from 10 countries, including UAE, Germany,Chinese Taipei, Costa Rica, US, Italy, Austria and India.

Pakistan’s athletes dominated in the event with, Manahil finishing fourth, Tabsum Nasir and Shah Galoon securing fifth place, Afaq Khan coming in sixth and Iqra Akram finishing seventh.

