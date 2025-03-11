Mark Carney — from banker to Canada’s next premier

TORONTO: The political speculation that once consumed Ottawa’s highest echelons has been laid to rest with resolute clarity. Mark Carney, the economist-turned-champion of climate capitalism, is now leader of the Liberal Party — and soon, will be Canada’s 24th prime minister.

His coronation, sealed with 85.9 per cent of the party’s weighted vote, was less a contest than a foregone conclusion. Chrystia Freeland and other contenders trailed distantly, eclipsed by the scale of a decisive victory.

But this is no ceremonial transition. It’s a strategic pivot — driven by urgency, geopolitical uncertainty, and a party’s resolve to reclaim its footing.

Carney’s ascent is a confession: Trudeauism is exhausted. After nearly a decade in power, the Liberals’ poll numbers cratered under inflation, housing crises, and voter fatigue.

Liberal Party chief presents himself as bulwark against Trump’s trade onslaught; paints Poilievre as US leader’s ‘acolyte’

Freeland’s abrupt resignation as finance minister in December signalled the mutiny within. Enter Carney, the anti-Poilievre, bilingual with a globalist sheen and a Goldman Sachs pedigree forged during his 13 years at the investment giant.

To urban progressives, he’s the UN’s special envoy on climate action and finance, architect of global green investment frameworks. To Bay Street, the steady hand who, as the Bank of Canada governor during the 2008 financial crisis, stabilised the country’s banking system while much of the world collapsed. His tenure saw Canada avoid the worst of the recession through aggressive liquidity measures and regulatory foresight, a legacy now touted as proof he can navigate looming storms.

To a nation rattled by Donald Trump’s threats, Carney is the statesman Canada craves — a figure whose Rolodex spans central bankers, EU commissioners, and BlackRock CEOs, honed during his tenure as Bank of England governor, where he steered the UK through Brexit’s economic chaos.

His victory speech on Sunday night was equal parts unity and ultimatum. Flanked by Liberal loyalists in a cavernous Ottawa convention centre, he framed his mandate as a bulwark against Trump’s trade brinkmanship and Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader he painted as a Trump acolyte.

“A person who worships at the altar of Donald Trump will kneel before him, not stand up to him,” Carney asserted, tempering his typically measured tone with rare sharpness.

Trudeau’s darker tone

Outgoing PM Justin Trudeau, in his valedictory address, struck a darker tone. “Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given. None of those happen by accident. None of them will continue without effort,” he warned, hours after Trump paused tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum — a reprieve expiring on Wednesday, Carney’s first ticking clock.

Polls suggest the Liberals’ gamble is working. Since Trudeau’s resignation, party fortunes have rebounded, with 43pc of Canadians viewing Carney as the best foil to Trump, compared to Poilievre’s 34pc. The threat of American economic conquest has, ironically, revived Canadian patriotism — and Carney, the ultimate insider-outsider, is the accidental beneficiary.

Yet Carney’s triumph is fraught with peril. He inherits a party fraying at the edges: despite 396,000 members registering with the party during the leadership race, only 151,899 ended up casting ballots in the election. His lack of a House of Commons seat, a first since John Turner’s ill-fated 1984 tenure, leaves him governing on borrowed time. Poilievre, ever the pugilist, has already branded him Trudeau’s economic adviser — a relic of the status quo.

Carney’s next move is existential: Govern briefly with a minority, or trigger an election. The latter risks a Mulroney-redux collapse; the former, a death by a thousand confidence votes. Poilievre, ever-kinetic, is already framing the contest as Trudeau 2.0 vs. the People, mocking Carney as the architect of sky-high taxes and unaffordable homes.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2025