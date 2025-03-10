Pakistan seeks clarity as US mulls restrictions on entry

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has reached out to the State Department for clarity after reports of possible travel curbs being imposed on entry to the US.

Last week, a Reuters report suggested that Pakistan may also be included on a list of countries whose citizens would be barred from entering the US, as part of the Trump administration’s tightening noose on illegal immigration.

Subsequent reporting in the New York Times suggested that Pakistanis may not face an outright ban on travel, but may undergo “more scrutiny” when applying for a visa.

“We are in contact with the State Department, but nothing has been shared yet,” Pakistan’s US Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Shaikh told Dawn.

Embassy in Washington ‘talking to State Dept’; US officials say visa plan under review

Earlier this week, NYT reported that Pakistan could be placed in an “orange” category, which would impose restrictions on certain types of visas. Countries in this category would only be eligible for visas such as business travel for affluent individuals, but not for immigrants or tourists. The length of these visas could also be shortened, and applicants would be required to attend in-person interviews.

Asked about Pakistan’s likely placement in this category, Ambassador Shaikh said, “It’s currently based on news reports. Nothing official as yet. We are still awaiting confirmation.”

Speculation regarding a new travel ban emerged last week when reports in major US and UK newspapers indicated that a draft proposal calls for a “red list” of countries whose citizens could be barred from entering the US.

This list would largely comprise countries previously restricted under earlier versions of the travel ban, including Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

The proposed draft tentatively adds Afghanistan to the list, but it is not clear whether Pakistan is or isn’t on the list.

However, some Pakistani students studying in the US has reportedly been asked not to return home because their institutions are not sure whether they would be allowed back into the country.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) had last week warned Pakistanis, among nearly a dozen other nationalities, not to travel from the United States until the administration announces the new travel ban.

Comprehensive vetting

According to reports, the US State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs is finalising the first draft of these restrictions, with input from security specialists at other departments and intelligence agencies.

Regional bureaus at the State Depart­ment and US embassies worldwide are also expected to provide input.

When Dawn reached out to the State Department, a spokesperson confirmed that a comprehensive review of its visa programmes was being carried out, which could take effect as early as the coming week.

These efforts are part of an ongoing initiative to tighten border security and address illegal immigration.

“The Department is undertaking a full review of all visa programs as directed under this Executive Order and executing on administration priorities,” the spokesperson said, referencing President Trump’s Executive Order 14161, aimed at protecting US national security and public safety.

The spokesperson also emphasised that the visa adjudication process ensures that travellers to the US do not pose a national security threat.

“All visa applicants undergo comprehensive vetting against a wide array of classified and unclassified information held by US government agencies to verify their identity and identify any potential threats to US national security,” the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2025