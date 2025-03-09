E-Paper | March 09, 2025

Zelensky seeks more sanctions against Russia amid strikes

Agencies Published March 9, 2025 Updated March 9, 2025 09:32am
PEOPLE console a woman near a damaged residential building following a strike in Dobropillia area in eastern Ukraine, on Saturday.—AFP
DOBROPILLIA: Ukrai­nian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called for more sanctions against Russia as overnight strikes killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens more, days ahead of talks between US and Ukrainian negotiators aimed at securing a truce.

A Russian assault hit the centre of Dobropillia in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region late on Friday, killing 11 people and wounding 30, according to the emergency services.

Separately, three people were killed and seven others wounded in a drone attack early on Saturday in the city of Bogodukhiv, the military head of the eastern Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, said.

Russia fired two missiles and 145 drones at Bogodukhiv.

The overnight air raids came after US President Donald Trump threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia but said it may be “easier” to work with Moscow than Kyiv on efforts to end the war.

“Such strikes show that Russia’s goals are unch­anged. Therefore, it is very important to continue to do everything to protect life, strengthen our air defence, and increase sanctions against Russia,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Friday and told him President Trump was dete­rmined to end the Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible, the State Department said.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2025

Russia Ukraine War
World

