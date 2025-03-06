E-Paper | March 07, 2025

US envoy says to meet in Saudi with Ukrainians on peace ‘framework’

AFP Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 11:58pm
A photo US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff at the White House, in Washington from February 3. — Reuters/File
US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday that he planned to travel to Saudi Arabia to speak to Ukrainian envoys about a ceasefire with Russia and a “framework” for a longer agreement.

“We’re now in discussions to coordinate a meeting with the Ukrainians in Riyadh, or even potentially Jeddah,” Witkoff told reporters. “The idea is to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire as well,” he said.

Witkoff said that US President Donald Trump was pleased by a letter sent by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the wake of a verbal confrontation in the White House last Friday.

“He felt that Zelensky’s letter was a very positive first step. There was an apology. There was an acknowledgement that the United States has done so much for the country of Ukraine and a sense of gratitude,” Witkoff said.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the meeting accused Zelensky of not thanking the United States sufficiently for billions of dollars’ worth of weapons since Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Zelensky left without signing an agreement demanded by Trump in which Ukraine would hand over much of its mineral wealth to the United States.

Asked if Ukraine would sign the deal during talks in Saudi Arabia, Witkoff said, “I think Zelensky has offered to sign it, and we’ll see if he follows through.”

