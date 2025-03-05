Robbers loot, kill textile mill cashier in broad daylight in Karachi

KARACHI: Robbers gunned down the cashier of a textile mill and took away a bag “full of cash” as well as the weapon of a security guard in broad daylight in Shah Latif Town on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as Imran Feroz, 50, and said that he was shot and killed during a robbery at Quaidabad Bridge near Bismillah Hotel.

Area SHO Raja Abbasi said that Feroz, accompanied by a security guard, went to some bank branches to draw cash in a company van. When they were returning, they stopped at a gas cylinder shop where three armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted their vehicle and held them at gunpoint.

He said that the robbers overpowered the guard, snatched his gun and a cash bag from Feroz. As he put up resistance, the robbers opened fire on him and rode away, he added.

In another incident, jewellery, foreign currency worth Rs100m stolen from DHA bank’s safe deposit box

The SHO said that Feroz suffered a critical bullet wound in the chest and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

He said that the police were waiting for the mill management to inform them about the looted cash as only the victim knew the exact amount.

It may be noted that this was the second murder by robbers in the first three days of Ramazan. Since January 1, robbers have killed as many as 14 people during incidents of street crime in the metropolis.

Five employees of a private bank in DHA were booked in a case registered by a businessman against the theft of jewellery and foreign currency worth Rs100 million from his safe deposit box.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn on Tuesday that the Darakhshan police registered the case on the complaint of Daniyal Ahmed Shaikh, a resident of DHA, under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 34 (common intention) of Pakistan Penal Code

Mr Shaikh told the police that he had a locker at Dubai Islamic Bank branch on Shahbaz Commercial, where he stashed gold ornaments, diamond jewellery and foreign currency. He said that the estimated value of the deposited valuables was Rs100 million.

On February 19, he said, his wife, Sahrish, visited the bank and found that the safe deposit box inside her locker was missing. She immediately informed bank’s operation manager Syed Irfan and locker custodians, Farhat and Usman, who came to the locker area and started searching the iron safe box.

The complainant said that the staff found the iron safe box along with other boxes but it was empty. He said the staff recovered empty jewllery pouches from the false ceiling in the lockers area.

He said two days later, he visited the bank where the staff gave him some jewellery boxes and one wristwatch box, which he had kept at the bank.

He said he suspected that bank manager Zaigham Mirza, Syed Irfan, Rashid Lodhi, Osama, Farhat and some others were involved in the theft.

The DIG said that the police launched a probe and investigators were examining CCTV footage and bank records.

He stated that so far, no one has been arrested, but the two custodians of the locker were being questioned.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2025