Karakoram Highway blocked as snowfall adds to miseries of travellers

Jamil Nagri Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 08:41am
WORKERS from the GB Works and Communication Department remove snow from a road in Kharmang district, on Monday.—Photo by the writer
WORKERS from the GB Works and Communication Department remove snow from a road in Kharmang district, on Monday.—Photo by the writer

GILGIT: A fresh spell of snowfall on Monday increased the difficulties of people in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kohistan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the Karakoram Highway (KKH) blocked after landslides and flights cancelled on consecutive days.

Snowfall continued in all four districts of the Baltistan region namely Skardu, Shigar, Kharmang and Ghanche. The lower areas received one inch while upper areas received up to three inches of snow, disrupting routine life.

Most people stayed indoors as the Met Office predicted snowfall to continue for the next 24 hours.

A large number of passengers travelling to and from GB areas were stranded on roads, as the Karakoram Highway was blocked mainly at two locations in Dasu and Kohistan region.

Flights between Islamabad and Gilgit and Islamabad and Skardu were also cancelled due to the weather.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority issued instructions for tourists and passengers to avoid unnecessary travel, as roads turned slippery.

Upper areas of Astore received more snowfall on Monday.

In the evening, an avalanche hit houses and shops in upper Gudai area of Astore. Officials said some homes and shops in the market area have been damaged. Locals voluntarily evacuated people from the affected structures.

They demanded immediate restoration of roads. It was also learnt that people in upper areas were facing acute shortage of medicines and groceries.

Hunza and Nagar districts also received snowfall.

Some residents protested against not availability of electricity.

The unusual snowfall has also disturbed the cultivation of lands and agriculture activities that had just started in some areas, as harsh winter is usually over by this time of the year.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2025

