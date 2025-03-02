E-Paper | March 02, 2025

Pakistan, Denmark explore ways to boost bilateral trade

APP Published March 2, 2025 Updated March 2, 2025 10:01am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Saturday had a productive phone conversation with Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lkke Rasmussen and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The two leaders expressed their resolve to strengthen the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Denmark into a strong economic partnership.

They explored ways to expedite collaboration in trade and investment through the promotion of public-private partnerships. Additionally, as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2025 and 2026, they pledged to cooperate on multilateral platforms to advance mutual interests, peace, and sustainable development.

Pakistan-Italy bilateral ties

Pakistan and Italy on Saturday expressed satisfaction at positive trajectory of bilateral relations and cooperation in the European Union context at talks held in Rome.

Italian FM invited to review strategic engagement plan

The Pakistan side was led by foreign secretary Amna Baloch and the Italian delegation was led by secretary general Ricardo Guarig­lia, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

Ms Baloch, while highlighting the growing trade relations between the two countries, underscored the immense potential to further expand cooperation in the areas of economy, development, agriculture, defence, higher education and people-to-people contacts.

The foreign secretary and the Italian secretary general also positively assessed the Bilateral Consular Consultations held on Jan 30 in Islamabad.

Both sides appreciated the similarity of views on a number of international and regional issues as well as close coordination in the UN.

The foreign secretary shared a formal invitation letter from the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addressed to his Italian counterpart to hold the second ministerial review of Pakistan-Italy strategic engagement plan in Islamabad this year.

It was agreed to convene the seventh session of the dialogue next year in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2025

