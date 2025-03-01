E-Paper | March 01, 2025

Three cops hurt in Karachi’s Preedy police station grenade attack

Imtiaz Ali Published March 1, 2025 Updated March 1, 2025 06:33pm

Three policemen were injured in a grenade attack on Karachi’s Preedy police station late on Friday night, police said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that unidentified people hurled a grenade at the police station, injuring three police personnel, namely Riaz Ahmed, 36, Amir Zafar Iqbal, 34, and Mohammed Arshad, 52.

The injured policemen were moved to a hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Quoting Bomb Disposal Squad experts, the official said it was a grenade attack.

He added that grenade attacks in Karachi’s South District were either carried out by the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) or Lyari gangs.

The police official linked previous attacks — one in 2024 and another this year — to the BLF.

The DIG said that the Lyari gangs were also notorious for grenade attacks on the police. However, in the recent past, no major attack on law enforcement agencies had been carried out by the Lyari gangs.

The DIG said that apart from the BLF, they also suspected the involvement of separatist elements of the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army.

DIG Raza also said that Fitnah Al Khawarij – a term used to describe the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, have recently made videos in Karachi, and some of the suspected militants were also apprehended in the city.

He recalled that in the past, three major terror acts had also taken place in the jurisdiction of the Preedy police.

In 2014, one policeman and a private citizen were injured in a terror act, he said.

In 2015, a police mobile was attacked with a bomb, resulting in the martyrdom of an assistant sub-inspector and constable.

The third major terror act took place in Daudpota Road in Saddar, in which a bomb-fitted bicycle was used, killing one citizen and injuring nine other persons recently.

