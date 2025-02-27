Peaceful Afghanistan vital for regional connectivity: PM

• Pakistan, Uzbekistan pledge efforts for Trans-Afghan railway project

• Sign multiple accords to strengthen cooperation across various fields

• Russia invites premier to attend international economic forum

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the Afghan regime to prevent militant groups from using its territory to launch attacks on any country, including Pakistan, stressing that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is essential for regional connectivity and security.

“Afghanistan’s soil must not be allowed to be used by militant groups to attack any other country, including Pakistan,” he said at a joint press conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev after their meeting in in Tashkent.

Mr Mirziyoyev said both Pakistan and Uzbekistan had a similar approach on Afghanistan’s social development and the Pales­tinian issue, besides agreeing to continue supporting each other at multilateral organisations.

The two leaders told the media that both sides had agreed to make joint efforts to realise the “dream” project of Trans-Afghan railway to connect Central Asia with South Asia, which PM Shehbaz said would be a game changer for the region.

Mr Mirziyoyev said it was agreed that a committee would be formed to look into the allied challenges and issues relating to the railway project. “This is our future. Trade will increase, and the flow of people will rise,” he added.

PM Shehbaz, who returned home on Wednesday after completing a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan, assured the Uzbek side of his government’s “finest role” in achieving the Trans-Afghan rail connectivity project. He said some of his delegation members would stay in Tashkent to be joined by some more government officials from Islamabad later to take forward the discussions between the two sides for cooperation in areas, including energy, mines and Trans-Afghan railway.

PM Shehbaz invited President Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan, which the latter accepted.

President Mirziyoyev said they had “truly productive” discussions on cooperation in different directions. Calling Pakistan a “trusted partner” with growing reputation, he said the bilateral ties had developed dynamically.

Bilateral cooperation

During their meeting, PM Shehbaz and President Mirziyoyev agreed to enhance regional connectivity and strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, tourism, energy and culture, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Both leaders discussed enhancing the mutual cooperation and expressed their satisfaction over the progress achieved with regard to bilateral cooperation during the last 33 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

They agreed to increase bilateral trade volume to $2 billion within the next four years, to ensure the effective implementation of the Transit Trade Agreement (2021) and the Preferential Trade Agreement (2023), promote investment in the special economic zones of both countries and foster collaboration between the business communities of Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Both leaders also discussed enhancing tourism between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, particularly focusing on cooperation between Termez, Bukhara and Lahore, Karachi.

Following the meeting between the two leaders, high-level talks were held between the delegations of both countries.

Multiple accords signed

PM Shehbaz and President Mirziyoyev witnessed the ceremony as the officials from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents of the agreements and MoUs.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov exchanged the documents of agreements in the fields of visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders, military intelligence, internal affairs, professional and technical training and training of diplomats.

Another inter-government agreement was signed between both sides to collaborate in the fields of scientific research, technology, and innovation. Commerce Minister Jam Kamal and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Khodjayev Jamshid exchanged the documents.

Minister for Information Tarar and Director General of the National Information Agency of Uzbekistan Kuchimov Abdusaid exchanged a document of news cooperation agreement between the Associated Press of Pakistan and National Information Agency of Uzbekistan.

FM Dar and Mayor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov Buranovich exchanged the documents of an MoU between Lahore and Tashkent. Another MoU was also signed to establish the twin-city relations between Lahore and Bukhara.

Later, PM Shehbaz and President Mirziyoyev signed a joint declaration on the outcomes of the former’s visit and also the protocols on the establishment of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

They vowed to take the volume of bilateral trade from current $400 million to $2bn in the near future, besides agreeing to exploit the immense potential for cooperation in the fields of investment, connectivity and tourism.

Russia invites Shehbaz to Kazan forum

Russia has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to participate in 16th International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: Kazan Forum”, scheduled to be held from May 13 to 18 in the Kazan capital of Tataristan.

Sources told Dawn that the Kazan forum is the main platform for economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the countries of the Islamic world and will offer immense opportunities for the commercial and socio-cultural interactions between Pakistan and Russia.

According to the sources, the aim of the forum was to strengthen trade and economic, scientific and technical, educational, social and cultural ties between the Russian Federation and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries. Being an important member of the OIC, Pakistan has markedly increased their interaction with Russia.

The forum’s programme includes more than 100 sessions and events on the topics, including international cooperation, business, Islamic finance and Halal industry, transport and logistics, science and technology, IT, industry, construction, medicine, education, tourism, culture, media industry and others.

One of the main events of the forum will be the first-ever congress of OIC Ministers of Culture in Russia’s history.

Iftikhar A. Khan also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2025