Four security men martyred in North Waziristan post attack

NORTH WAZIRIS­TAN: Four security personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Spinwam tehsil of North Waziristan on Monday, according to sources.

The attack took place in the Darweshta area of Spinwam early in the morning.

As security forces retaliated the attack, a heavy exchange of fire took place where both sides used heavy and light weapons.

Four security personnel were martyred, while two others were injured. The martyred and injured security personnel were airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Bannu.

10 terrorists killed in Khyber encounter

The sources further said that security forces also killed three militants.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and started a search operation.

No official statement was issued from the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), till the filing of this report.

Ten terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Khyber district, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

A statement issued by ISPR said an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted during the night between Sunday and Monday in the Bagh area of Khyber.

The security forces “effectively engaged the terrorists’ location” and killed 10 of them.

ISPR added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2025