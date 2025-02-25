E-Paper | February 25, 2025

Four security men martyred in North Waziristan post attack

Our Correspondent Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 06:51am

NORTH WAZIRIS­TAN: Four security personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack on a checkpoint in Spinwam tehsil of North Waziristan on Monday, according to sources.

The attack took place in the Darweshta area of Spinwam early in the morning.

As security forces retaliated the attack, a heavy exchange of fire took place where both sides used heavy and light weapons.

Four security personnel were martyred, while two others were injured. The martyred and injured security personnel were airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Bannu.

10 terrorists killed in Khyber encounter

The sources further said that security forces also killed three militants.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and started a search operation.

No official statement was issued from the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), till the filing of this report.

10 terrorists killed

Ten terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Khyber district, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

A statement issued by ISPR said an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted during the night between Sunday and Monday in the Bagh area of Khyber.

The security forces “effectively engaged the terrorists’ location” and killed 10 of them.

ISPR added that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan, Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

All out
25 Feb, 2025

All out

PAKISTAN cricket captain Mohammad Rizwan’s assessment was brutal — it could not have been any other way. At ...
Bearing the brunt
25 Feb, 2025

Bearing the brunt

FOR the past several months, we have repeatedly been told by the prime minister and his cabinet that the government...
Afghan resettlement
25 Feb, 2025

Afghan resettlement

AFGHAN refugees who fled their country after the Taliban took over in 2021, and who hoped to resettle in the West,...
Taliban divisions
Updated 24 Feb, 2025

Taliban divisions

The only workable solution lies in Mullah Akhundzada loosening his iron grip on the country.
Oblivious to drought
24 Feb, 2025

Oblivious to drought

PAKISTAN faces two types of drought: one caused by dry weather or lower-than-normal rainfall, and the other ...
Digital children
24 Feb, 2025

Digital children

AS most parents with young children will agree, the easiest way to pacify a bawling child is to hand them a...