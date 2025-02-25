Pakistan’s early Champions Trophy exit sparks criticism from ex-cricketers

LAHORE: A wave of criticism has engulfed the Pakistan cricket team following their six-wicket defeat to India in Dubai, a result that was decisive in Pakistan’s ouster from the ICC Champions Trophy, an event which they are hosting.

India and New Zealand advanced from the four-team group as both the sides won their respective matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s dismal performance in the tournament has ignited widespread dismay among former cricketers and fans alike, particularly given Pakistan’s status as tournament co-hosts.

The defeat to India, played in conditions traditionally favourable to Pakistan, has amplified concerns about the team’s current form and selection.

Former fast bowler Salim Altaf expressed profound disappointment.

“This team needs a total overhaul. There is no spark in batting, bowling, and fielding.” Salim told Dawn. “Their body languages are showing perhaps they are fed-up with cricket.”

The pre-match concerns, heightened by New Zealand’s dominant performance in previous encounters, materialised as Pakistan failed to deliver a competitive performance against their arch-rivals.

Former cricketing stalwarts have been vocal in their criticism on electronic media, particularly focusing on the team selection.

Wasim Akram lambasted the selection of spinners like Khushdil Shah and Salman Ali Agha, questioning their suitability against world-class batsmen like Virat Kohli.

He also railed against the fast bowling attack, highlighting the concerning averages of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

“We have been crying that this squad is not good,” Wasim stated, emphasising the selectors’ decision to retain the same squad despite chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s request for potential changes.

Shoaib Akhtar echoed the sentiment, expressing disbelief at the team’s performance.

“What the Pakistan team displayed against India, even that is not a type of club cricket,” he said.

Shoaib criticised the team management’s decision-making, stating that their choices contradicted expert advice.

“Perhaps we are wrong that we are expecting high-level games from average cricketers,” the express fast bowler added.

Shahid Afridi also raised concerns about the flawed selection, stressing the need for a more balanced squad.

“All the teams participating in the ICC Champions Trophy came here with a perfect selection, combination and planning, but we should have another special spinner, opener and all-rounder sitting on the bench, but we made mistakes in the selection,” he stated.

Former Test all-rounder Ijaz Ahmad suggested that captain Mohammad Rizwan should reconsider his batting position, while former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja criticised the team’s batting, fielding and mental fortitude.

“We dropped catches, gave away free boundaries, and showed mental weakness at the crunch moments,” Ramiz said, also pointing out “selfishness being seen in the batting”.

“We should keep Babar Azam in front and until we will not set an example for others by saying goodbye to such a pathetic batting style we will not succeed,” he said in a TV programme.

The reaction among Lahore’s cricket fans mirrored the experts’ sentiments, with many expressing frustration and disappointment.

“This is not the way to play international cricket as our team is still playing the ODI cricket of the 80s and 90s eras,” one spectator lamented.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2025