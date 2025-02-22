PM Shehbaz announces cancer hospital in DG Khan, vows to never abandon south Punjab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced the construction of a cancer hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan and vowed to never leave south Punjab behind in development.

Addressing a rally in DG Khan, the premier said: “I announce the making of a cancer hospital here [in DG Khan].”

He also announced the establishment of a university in Rajanpur.

The prime minister said that an era of progress and prosperity had dawned upon the area, promising job opportunities for the youth.

“I remember very well that this was not a favour done to you but I just want to recall what we did, we built Daanish schools, free medicine, laptops and a conditional cash transfer programme for the whole region’s children,” he said.

He continued, “Whether that was for the rozgar scheme or girl’s education programme, me and Nawaz Sharif have always kept quota higher for south Punjab compared to the rest of Punjab.

“This was your right and to complete it we will also work towards it and you should as well,” he said.

“The people of south Punjab, I haven’t given anything to you but given your love for Nawaz Sharif, me and the party I promise by God that even if I work throughout my life I cannot repay that favour,” he added.

The prime minister said when the PML-N came to power, inflation had reached over 40 per cent but Nawaz had decided to sacrifice his politics for the country’s sake.

Shehbaz said that with the hard work and pro-development policies of the incumbent government, inflation was capped below 2.4pc while the interest rate was reduced to 12pc, benefitting investors, businessmen and farmers.

The prime minister said that both he and his brother had a special relationship with the region.

When the flood waters had wrought destruction everywhere in the area, Shehbaz said the PML-N had worked day and night to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

“I have come to convey that Nawaz and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz are working day and night to uplift the entire province, particularly south Punjab,” he said.

The prime minister also reiterated that seeking foreign loans was no solution to economic issues and the country’s future.

Without loans, we will change the fate of the country, he said, adding that he did not believe in hollow slogans, and promised to ensure the progress and prosperity of the backward areas.

The prime minister also praised all the leaders of the region for working hard for their respective areas, adding that progress, development and peace were requisite.

Last month, the PTI called upon President Asif Ali Zardari to reiterate his pronouncement about the creation of south Punjab province if the PPP was serious on the subject and not doing a political gimmick.

“If President Zardari had spoken about the creation of south Punjab province seriously instead of a political gimmick, the PPP should engage the PTI and part ways with the PML-N,” said Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the senior PTI leader and former foreign minister who is currently incarcerated in the Kot Lakhpat Jail.